Elon MBB Phoenix Outduels JMU In 82-73 Victory On Saturday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball picked up its second conference win of the season, 82-73, against James Madison on Saturday, Jan. 25.

BOX SCORE | RESULTS

The Phoenix was led by senior guard Marcus Sheffield, who dropped a season-high 31 points and nine rebounds on the evening. Freshman guard Hunter McIntosh chipped in 12 points and a career-high 10 assists to secure his first collegiate double-double. Freshman forward Hunter Woods added 15 points and a team-high 11 rebounds in the win.

JMU was led by Matt Lewis, who recorded 33 points and five rebounds in the contest.

HIGHLIGHTS

Trailing by two at the midway point of the first half, Marcus Sheffield knocked down back-to-back jumpers to put the Phoenix back on top. Moments later, Hunter McIntosh drained two triples in less than a minute to extend Elon’s lead to eight. Kris Wooten followed McIntosh’s bucket with a strong layup after Hunter Woods found him on a back door cut. Marcus Sheffield capped the 16-2 Phoenix burst with a rainbow floater that gave Elon a 29-12 advantage.

After JMU cut the Phoenix lead to 10, two Hunter McIntosh free throws followed by a Chuck Hannah bucket put Elon back up by 14. Shortly after two JMU free throws, Marcus Sheffield dropped in one of his three triples on the night to push the lead to 35-21.

Elon entered the half leading 39-24.

Leading by nine early in the second half, back-to-back scores by Simon Wright and Hunter McIntosh ignited a 10-2 Phoenix run. On the run, Seth Fuller knocked down a mid-range jumper for his first field goal of the game. Marcus Sheffield added another triple shortly after to give the Phoenix a 17-point advantage.

With JMU trailing by just nine with under three minutes to play in the game, Hunter Woods drained a contested three at the shot-clock buzzer to grab back the momentum for the Phoenix. From there, both sides traded buckets for the remainder of the game, with Elon eventually securing a nine point victory.

NOTES

– The Phoenix shot 41.4 percent from the floor, including a 32.0 percent clip from beyond the arc

– Elon held a 18-1 advantage in assists and a 10-7 advantage in points off turnovers

– The Phoenix led for 30:21 of a possible 40 minutes in the contest

– Today’s win marked the second CAA victory for Elon this season

UP NEXT

Elon will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 30, to continue CAA play against Hofstra. That matchup is slated for 7 p.m. at Schar Center and will be streamed live on FloSports.