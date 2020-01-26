Game Report on Morehead-Person County Boys Basketball:Morehead Panthers with two-point win in tight Mid-State 3-A Conference/Blake Byrd paces the Panthers with 21 points

The Morehead Panthers picked up a big road win against Mid State 2A/3A Conference foe Person County on Friday night in Roxboro.

1st Quarter

Both teams traded baskets through most of the first period. The Panthers were scoring from outside as the Rockets were getting most of their points inside. The Panthers were led by Javen Chandler in the opening period who hit three 3-pointers while Jasiel Bumpus led Person County with 12 points. Person County led 18-16 at the close of the first period.

2nd Quarter

Jordan Sharpe came off the bench and scored eight Panther points in the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Rockets continued to score inside and keep pace with numerous baskets in the paint. Jaylen Black had six Rocket points during the period for Person County. Morehead continued with success from outside with 3-pointers in the second including three from Blake Byrd and two from Sharpe. For the half Morehead converted on ten 3-pointers to take a 37-36 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Rockets came back strong in the third period led by ten points from Bumpus which included three 3-pointers. The Panthers picked up six points from hard working senior Jarret Stewart but saw the small halftime lead diminish as they entered the final period down by five at 57-52.

4th Quarter

The Panthers got back on track in the fourth period led by another six points from Stewart and five points by Shytiek Lampkin who had been scoreless in the first three periods but contributed 13 rebounds and 12 assists on the night. In the final moments the Rockets still had a chance as the Panthers went cold from the free throw line hitting 1 of 6 but the Panther defense held in as the final moments expired.

Blake Byrd led Morehead in scoring with 21, which included five 3-pointers, followed by 15 from Chandler and 13 from Stewart. Person County was led by game-high scorer Jasiel Bumpus with 26, Tae Bailey and Jaylen Black each contributed 12 for the Rockets.

Morehead 16 21 15 17 69 Person 18 18 21 10 67

Morehead Person County Blake Byrd 21 Jasiel Bumpus 26 Javen Chandler 15 Tae Bailey 12 Jarret Strewart 13 Jaylen Black 12 Jordan Sharpe 8 Dre Newman 6 Kenyan Allen 6 Ridge Clayton 5 Shytiek Lampkin 5 Tewanie Thompson 4 Aaron Carelock 1 Kentreyu Holland 2

Morehead 13-3; 6-2 returns to action on the road in a conference matchup against Western Alamance on Tuesday. Both teams are tied at the top of the conference with 6-2 records along with Northern Guilford. The Panthers won the first meeting between the two at home. The Panthers will host McMichael on Friday.

