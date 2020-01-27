New News and Record High School Basketball Top Ten Poll:HSXtra.com with NWG, Ragsdale and SEG, 1-2

The Top Ten was compiled by News and Record staff writer Joe Sirera(HSXtra.com), with input from area coaches….

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 17-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, Grimsley

T2. RAGSDALE

Record: 15-3

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, Page

T2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 16-1

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, Southern Alamance

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 22-2

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 13-4

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford

6. DUDLEY

Record: 12-6

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, at Western Guilford

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 14-2

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, at Winston-Salem Prep

8. ANDREWS

Record: 14-2

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, Eastern Randolph

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 12-6

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 12-3

Last week: 10

Next: Wednesday, McMichael

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

High Point Christian (13-6).

