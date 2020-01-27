New News and Record High School Basketball Top Ten Poll:HSXtra.com with NWG, Ragsdale and SEG, 1-2
The Top Ten was compiled by News and Record staff writer Joe Sirera(HSXtra.com), with input from area coaches….
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 17-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, Grimsley
T2. RAGSDALE
Record: 15-3
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, Page
T2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 16-1
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, Southern Alamance
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 22-2
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 13-4
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford
6. DUDLEY
Record: 12-6
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, at Western Guilford
7. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 14-2
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, at Winston-Salem Prep
8. ANDREWS
Record: 14-2
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, Eastern Randolph
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 12-6
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 12-3
Last week: 10
Next: Wednesday, McMichael
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
High Point Christian (13-6).
