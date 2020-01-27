Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/27-2/1/2020:Basketball Home on Tuesday vs. Grimsley/Home on Friday vs. High Point Central

Monday, January 27
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Indoor Track H.O.T. Snowman Away

Tuesday, January 28
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home

Wednesday, January 29
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Wrestling Grimsley High School Metro 4A Conference Match-Northwest Host Home
6:30 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling Grimsley High School Home

Thursday, January 30
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Wrestling Quad meet at Eastern Guilford HIgh School Away

Friday, January 31
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball High Point Central High School Home
5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Southwestern Randolph High Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball High Point Central High School Winter Court Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball High Point Central High School Winter Court Home

Saturday, February 01
No events scheduled

