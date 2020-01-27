Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/27-2/1/2020:Basketball Home vs. Southern Alamance on Tuesday/Home vs. Wheatmore on Thursday/at Eastern Guilford on Friday
01/27/20 Monday Track V Men & Women’s A 4:45 PM Guilford County AD GCS Championships @ JDL Fast Track
01/28/20 Tuesday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southern Alamance
01/28/20 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
01/28/20 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
01/28/20 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
01/29/20 Wednesday Athletes V Men & Women’s H 8:35 AM OPEN DATE Coaches Meeting @ Cafeteria
01/29/20 Wednesday Wrestling V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High TriMatch@SWR/Lake Norman
01/30/20 Thursday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Wheatmore High School
01/30/20 Thursday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Wheatmore High School SE Gymnasium
01/30/20 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Guilford Dual Match vs SGHS
01/30/20 Thursday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Wheatmore High School SE Gymnasium
01/31/20 Friday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Swimming Regionals
01/31/20 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Eastern Guilford
01/31/20 Friday Track V Men & Women’s A 5:00 PM TBA Mondo Elite High School Invitational @ JDL
01/31/20 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Eastern Guilford BUS 8050
01/31/20 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 8:00 PM Eastern Guilford TBA
02/01/20 Saturday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Regional Tournament
02/01/20 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s A 10:00 AM TBA Mondo Elite High School Invitational @ JDL
