High School Basketball Tonight(1/28/2020), in and around Guilford County:Grimsley at NWG and WS Parkland at Smith, very big meetings/games tonight

Key high school basketball games tonight in Guilford County…

Grimsley at Northwest Guilford with girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…NWG boys(16-3/3-0)/Grimsley(12-5/3-0)…NWG girls(17-2/3-0)/Grimsley(5-12/1-2)…Grimsley boys and NWG boys both at (3-0) in the Metro 4-A Conference…NWG with size inside, with tall lean Dean Rieber at 6’9, and Grimsley counters with big and tall Travis Shaw, at 6’6/315, but Travis is a point guard, in a power post player’s body…Shaw can make the key pass with the best passers around the county….The scoring battle might come down to Christian Hampton vs. Ahmil Flowers…Hampton is instant offense and instant energy and Flowers’ MO is to “take it to the hole”….Hampton had 26 points in a half last Wednesday, and he followed that up with 22 in a half on Friday….Flowers had 20 in a big game for Grimsley at Page and Flowers has a very good first step and leap to the basket, and when it comes to getting up, Hampton gets up there, and sometimes you wonder if he is coming down…#12 for NWG, that is Hampton, and #20 for Grimsley, that is Flowers, keep an eye on those two tonight….Both teams have plenty of balance, as NWG runs the court well with the push from Robbie Boulton, and Grimsley gets it running with Jayden Watlington, a sophomore…NWG has a pretty solid 8-10 man rotation, with support from shooter Conner Ballou, end-to-end floor runner Brandon Thomas, and blue-collar worker, Josh Humphrey….Grimsley gets their support from guys like Ronan Marinek-Jenne, Luke Jenkins, and Daniel Cooper and although Flowers leads Grimsley in scoring at 20 ppg, Copper or Watlington could up and lead the Whirlies in scoring any night of the week…The Albright cousins, Tyler at guard and Lawson in the post also provide steady support for Grimsley, from the Whirlies’ bench…

You wish that this game and the Smith-Parkland game, were Friday night games, because they are both prime time meetings..

WS Parkland at Smith with girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Smith boys(14-4/3-1)/WSP(15-1/4-0)….Parkland beat Mount Tabor last Friday night, so Smith could grab a share of the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference lead with a win tonight over Parkland at Ben L.Smith….Smith girls(0-16/0-4)/Parkland(6-9/0-4)…

Boys game Parkland comes in with Cam Shell, DeNorris Wardlow, and maybe the conference’s overall top athlete in Chase Rorrie…Shell leads Parkland in scoring at 21 ppg, and Omari Bolden is second in scoring for the Mustangs, at 19.0 ppg…Parkland boys team coached by Travis Holcomb-Faye, a 4-A State Champion player for Howard West, at WS Reynolds….Smith coming at you hard in the middle with Nick McMullen, Murray State-bound, Silas Mason on the wing and Khalid Hinds at point guard…Smith coached by 3-A State Champion Derrick Partee, who played for David Price, at Dudley HS…Smith needs to win this game to stay in the conference race with Parkland and Mount Tabor, Parkland is in the race, to win it all..

Page at Ragsdale with girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Page boys(11-8/1-2)/Ragsdale(7-12/1-2)…Page girls(4-14/2-1)/Ragsdale(15-3/2-1)

Dudley at Western Guilford with girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Dudley boys(12-5/0-4)/WG(4-14/0-4)…Dudley girls(12-6/4-0)/WG(9-6/2-2)

Northeast Guilford at Northern Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30…NEG boys(6-11/3-5)/NG(8-8/6-2)…NEG girls(8-9/3-5)/NG(13-4/7-1)

Southern Alamance at Southeast Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30…SA boys(3-16/0-8)/SEG(5-12/3-3)…SA girls(6-12/2-6)/SEG(16-1/6-0)

Mount Tabor at Southwest Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30…MT boys(17-1/3-1)/SWG(9-9/2-2)…MT girls(9-9/3-1)/SWG(12-6/3-1)

Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph girls at 6/boys at 7:30…SG boys(10-7/3-4)/SWR(12-7/4-3)…SG girls(4-12/0-7)/SWR(18-1/6-1)

All are games are coming up with girls at 6 and boys at 7:30, unless otherwise noted….

Eastern Guilford at Asheboro…EG boys(14-6/8-0)/A’boro(12-7/5-3)…EG girls(3-16/1-7)/A’boro(14-5/6-2)

Greensboro Day School at High Point Christian Academy girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…GDS boys(25-4/5-0)/HPCA(12-12/5-1)…GDS girls(22-2/4-0)/HPCA(13-6/4-0)

Wesleyan Christian Academy boys(13-9) at Word of God(13-11) 6pm

Forsyth Country Day at Caldwell Academy girls at 5:30/boys at 7…Caldwell boys(5-17/0-7)…FCD(9-7/3-4)…Caldwell girls(6-12/2-3)/FCD(807/2-3)

Alamance Christian at Vandalia Christian girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…VCS boys(4-12/0-7)/ACS(16-5/5-4)…VCS girls(4-9/2-2)/ACS(10-9/4-3)

Zion Christian Academy at Piedmont Classical School girls at 6/boys 7:30…PCS boys(16-8)/Zion(9-8)…PCS girls(5-6)/Zion(16-4)

Bishop McGuinness at WS Prep with girls at 6:30 and boys at 8pm…Bishop boys(12-6/2-2)/WS Prep(11-6/4-0)…Bishop girls(14-2/3-1)/WS Prep(6-10/1-3)

East Forsyth at WS Reynolds girls at 6/boys 7:30…East boys(5-12/3-1)/WSR(9-8/3-1)…East girls(10-8/2-2)/WSR(6-11/1-3)

Forsyth Home Educators boys at Triad Math and Science Academy 6:45pm…TMSA(10-9/3-2)/Forsyth(20-11/4-3)

High Point Central OFF

High Point Andrews OFF