Jason’s Deli Big Game Pick Contest

Complete Name, Email Address and Contact Telephone Number.

Select Winner PLUS TWO Tie-Breakers

Submit

Full Rules at the Bottom of the Page. Winner gets $50 Gift Certificate from Jason’s Deli, 326 W Friendly Ave., Greensboro, North Carolina 27410.





Name:

E-mail:

Phone: BIG GAME WINNER

49ers

Chiefs TIE BREAKER #1 – Total Points of 49ers vs Chiefs –

TIE BREAKER # – Winner of the Coin Toss

49ers

Chiefs





Contest starts immediately.

RULES

1. One entry per person.

2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.

3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.

4. Deadline for Entries is 6:00 PM on Sunday.

5. There will be one winner. Winner gets $50 Gift Certificate from Jason’s Deli, 326 W Friendly Ave., Greensboro, North Carolina 27410.

6. Winner determined by picking the winner and closest to final score without not going over. The Winner of the Coin Toss will serve as a Tie-Breaker.

7. There is no fee to entry.

8. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.

9. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.

10. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.

11. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.