College Women’s Basketball Final – Guilford 67, Ferrum 43:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) with nine points, five boards, four assists, and six steals for Quakers

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Miracle Walters (Elkin, N.C./Elkin) scored a game-high 20 points and sophomore Calyn Davis (East Bend, N.C./Forbush) added 14 in Guilford College’s 67-43 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball win over visiting Ferrum College Wednesday.

Guilford (10-7, 6-6 ODAC) limited the visiting Panthers (2-15, 2-8 ODAC) to 27.8 percent (15-of-54) field-goal shooting to sweep the season series. The Quakers converted 16 Ferrum turnovers into 26 points.

Guilford scored the game’s first 10 points and did not look back. Davis netted 11 of her points in the first quarter and had all of her markers in the first 17 minutes. The shooting guard knocked down 4-of-5 three-pointers and also dished out four assists in the first half.

Ferrum made only 2-of-15 third-quarter field goals and was outscored, 15-4. The Quakers’ margin grew to 34 points in the fourth frame as each of Guilford’s 13 available students saw at least four minutes of action.

Walters made 10-of-14 shots from the floor and helped the hosts to a commanding 44-14 edge in interior scoring. Junior center Monell Dunlap contributed 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Sophomore Lindsay Gauldin (Stokesdale, N.C./Northwest Guilford) chipped in nine points, five boards, four assists, and six steals. The Quakers shot 51 percent from the floor.

Kayla Cabiness paced the Panthers with 13 points. Teammate Jacy Marvin finished with nine thanks to three three-pointers.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers visit league-rival Washington and Lee University Saturday (2/1) at 6:00 p.m.

# Q U A K E R S #

Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics