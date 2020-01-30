Middle School Basketball Today in Guilford County:”Thursday in the Middle”
Here is today’s lineup for Middle School Basketball in Guilford County…If you know of any other games, send them our way…
Kiser Middle at Swann Middle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm…Swann boys(6-0)/Swann girls(5-1)
Allen Jay Prep at Ferndale Middle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm
Jackson Middle at Allen Middle girls t 4:45/boys at 6pm
Northeast Guilford Middle at Western Guilford girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm
Mendenhall at Northwest Guilford girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm
The Academy @ Lincoln at Southern Guilford girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm
Southwest Guilford at Kernodle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm
Welborn Middle at Penn-Griffin girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm
Jamestown at Northern Middle girls at 5pm/boys at 6:15pm
Eastern Guilford OFF
Hairston Middle OFF
Southeast Guilford OFF
