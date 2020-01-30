New NCPreps.com Statewide Top Ten Polls for this Week and Guilford County teams looking pretty good

Here are the new NCPreps.com statewide Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week, and overall, our Guilford County teams are looking pretty good…

You’ll find the Northwest Guilford girls, the Ragsdale girls, and the Southeast Guilford girls in the polls, plus the Northwest Guilford boys and the Smith boys are in the polls again for this week….Also from around the area we see the Glenn and Southwest Randolph girls, the Bishop McGuinness, Randleman and West Forsyth girls, and from the boys, there’s Reidsville, Mount Tabor and WS Parkland…..

I would think we should soon be seeing the High Point Andrews girls(14-2), in the 2-A poll….

Time to let the polls roll, CLICK HERE and they are here…from NCPreps..com and their polls came out before the Tuesday night games were completed…