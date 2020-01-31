Elon MBB Falls To Hofstra, 86-63, On Thursday Night

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball fell at home to Hofstra, 86-63, on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Senior guard Marcus Sheffield led the way for the Phoenix, dropping 21 points, five rebounds and three assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor. Freshman forward Hunter Woods chipped in 16 points and three steals in the loss.

Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton led all scorers in the game with 26 points, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Senior guard Desure Buie recorded a double-double for the Pride, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

HIGHLIGHTS

Trailing by double digits with just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Hunter Woods ignited a 7-0 Phoenix run with a pull-up triple that brought the score to 40-31. Marcus Sheffield capped the burst with a quick step-back jumper just before the first half buzzer.

Zac Ervin cut Hofstra’s lead to four with his lone three pointer of the night to start the second half. The Pride got hot from there, going on a 9-0 run to regain a 13-point advantage. Hofstra continued its hot shooting for the remainder of the game (61.5% in the second half) to seal the victory.

NOTES

– Tonight’s loss moved the Phoenix to 6-7 at Schar Center this season

– The Phoenix knocked down 16 of 20 free throws (80%) on the evening

– Elon held a 26-22 advantage in points in the paint, and a 17-12 advantage in bench points

– Sheffield 21 points tonight marked the 12th consecutive and 20th overall double-digit scoring effort for the senior this season

– Woods’s 16 points tonight stood as the fourth consecutive double-figure scoring effort by the freshman, and 13th overall this season

– Elon’s eight assists tonight is its lowest output since Nov. 15, 2019 against Michigan (3).

UP NEXT

Elon will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 1, to continue CAA play against Northeastern. That matchup is slated for 4 p.m. at Schar Center and will be streamed live on FloSports.