Elon Women’s Track: Anastasakis, Ahm Set ECAC Marks at Carolina Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Senior Melissa Anastasakis and freshman Maria Ahm became the latest members of the Elon University women’s track and field team to qualify for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Indoor Championships off of their performances at the Carolina Challenge on Friday evening, Jan. 31, inside the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex.

RESULTS

Anastasakis and Ahm qualified for the ECACs in the 3,000-meters after their standout performances in the race. Anastasakis lead the maroon and gold women in the event as the Hillsdale, Ontario, native clocked a personal-best time of 9:42.78 and finished as the runner-up in the race.

Ahm, making her indoor debut for the Phoenix, was fourth overall in the 3,000-meters with her time of 9:53.69. The Holbæk, Denmark, native also placed in the program’s top-five performance list.

Hannah Miller and Bridget Kanaley also competed in the 3,000-meters for the Phoenix. Miller was 13th overall with her time of 10:32.54 while Kanaley was just behind her in 14th at a time of 10:33.70. Grace Dellapa ran a time of 10:57.63 in the race and was 28th.

Anna Twomey led Elon in the one-mile run with her time of 5:09.96 and was 17th overall. Ashley Irby ran a time of 5:25.16 and finished 31st overall.

On Deck

Elon is back in action tomorrow, Feb. 1, with the rest of the distance contingent racing at the Carolina Challenge while the remainder of the team competes at the Liberty Flames Invite.