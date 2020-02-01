Game Report on Dudley-Smith Boys Basketball:Ayden Gamble carries Dudley in the First Half, then Darien Wynn and Jahree Braswell take over in the Second Half/Wynn for the win with 30 Panther points
Dudley 73, Smith 53
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 11 12 27 23 73 Smith 12 10 17 14 53
Dudley
Darien Wynn 30pts
Ayden Gamble 19
Jahre Braswell 11
Frank Stockton 8
Jeremiah Dickerson 3
Manny Elliot 2
Smith
Silas Mason 13
Nic McMullen 17
Juwelz Hargrove 3
Jordan Williams 6
Khalid Hinds 1
Xavier Whitney 3
Isaiah Moore 5
Kobe George 4
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School Asst. Men’s Basketball Coach
