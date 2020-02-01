Game Report on Dudley-Smith Boys Basketball:Ayden Gamble carries Dudley in the First Half, then Darien Wynn and Jahree Braswell take over in the Second Half/Wynn for the win with 30 Panther points

Posted by Press Release on February 1, 2020 at 1:24 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley 73, Smith 53

       Q1   Q2    Q3   Q4    F
Dudley 11   12    27   23    73
Smith  12   10    17   14    53

Dudley
Darien Wynn 30pts
Ayden Gamble 19
Jahre Braswell 11
Frank Stockton 8
Jeremiah Dickerson 3
Manny Elliot 2

Smith
Silas Mason 13
Nic McMullen 17
Juwelz Hargrove 3
Jordan Williams 6
Khalid Hinds 1
Xavier Whitney 3
Isaiah Moore 5
Kobe George 4

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School Asst. Men’s Basketball Coach

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top