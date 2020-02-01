Game Report on Morehead-McMichael Boys Basketball:After last night’s score, Morehead now (14-4) with Lampkin, Chander, Stewart, and Allen right on Friday Night

Morehead 72, McMichael 67

McMichael 15 19 13 20 67 Morehead 15 20 16 21 72

Morehead

Shytiek Lampkin 17

Javen Chandler 16

Jarret Stewart 14

Kenyan Allen 12

Blake Byrd 8

Aaron Carelock 5

McMichael

Jackson Kirkpatrick 14

Gabe Capel 13

Stefan McLaughlin 12

Michael Lyons 9

Parker Wyatt 9

Ben Simpson 4

Cliff Lester 4

J Lemons 2

Morehead (14-4; 7-3) has a home conference game against Northeast Guilford on Tuesday and a non-conference matchup in Reidsville on Wednesday

McMichael (10-9; 6-4) goes to Western Alamance on Tuesday and Person County on Friday for conference matchups

Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach Randy Epling