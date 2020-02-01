Game Report on Morehead-McMichael Boys Basketball:After last night’s score, Morehead now (14-4) with Lampkin, Chander, Stewart, and Allen right on Friday Night
Morehead 72, McMichael 67
McMichael 15 19 13 20 67 Morehead 15 20 16 21 72
Morehead
Shytiek Lampkin 17
Javen Chandler 16
Jarret Stewart 14
Kenyan Allen 12
Blake Byrd 8
Aaron Carelock 5
McMichael
Jackson Kirkpatrick 14
Gabe Capel 13
Stefan McLaughlin 12
Michael Lyons 9
Parker Wyatt 9
Ben Simpson 4
Cliff Lester 4
J Lemons 2
Morehead (14-4; 7-3) has a home conference game against Northeast Guilford on Tuesday and a non-conference matchup in Reidsville on Wednesday
McMichael (10-9; 6-4) goes to Western Alamance on Tuesday and Person County on Friday for conference matchups
Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach Randy Epling
