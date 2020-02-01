Game Report on Morehead-McMichael Boys Basketball:After last night’s score, Morehead now (14-4) with Lampkin, Chander, Stewart, and Allen right on Friday Night

Morehead 72, McMichael 67

McMichael    15     19     13     20      67
Morehead     15     20     16     21      72

Morehead
Shytiek Lampkin 17
Javen Chandler 16
Jarret Stewart 14
Kenyan Allen 12
Blake Byrd 8
Aaron Carelock 5

McMichael
Jackson Kirkpatrick 14
Gabe Capel 13
Stefan McLaughlin 12
Michael Lyons 9
Parker Wyatt 9
Ben Simpson 4
Cliff Lester 4
J Lemons 2

Morehead (14-4; 7-3) has a home conference game against Northeast Guilford on Tuesday and a non-conference matchup in Reidsville on Wednesday

McMichael (10-9; 6-4) goes to Western Alamance on Tuesday and Person County on Friday for conference matchups

Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach Randy Epling

