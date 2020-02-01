Now Playing Varsity Basketball for the Pfeiffer Falcons, Nathan White(Eastern Guilford High School)

He was on the Pfeiffer University junior varsity basketball team just three days ago, but now the former Eastern Guilford Wildcat, Nathan White, is a member of the Pfeiffer Falcons varsity basketball team and Nathan White dressed out in his varsity uniform for the first time today/Saturday, as his Pfeiffer Falcons faced North Carolina Wesleyan…

Nathan White goes from a walk-on with the JV team at Pfeiffer, to now Nathan is a full-fledged member of the men’s varsity basketball team at Pfeiffer…

from the Varsity Roster for the Pfeiffer Falcons basketball web page:

23 Nate White F Fr 6-3 200 McLeansville, N.C. / Eastern Guilford

Nathan White is #23 for the Pfeiffer Falcons, and maybe he’ll follow a similar road that another #23 took to basketball greatness…That other #23 was famous, but he couldn’t even make his JV high school basketball team, in the beginning, back at Wilmington Laney High School..Remember the story of how Michael Jordan was the manager and carried the other players uniforms and towels, even before he could earn a spot on his high school team…

Now Nathan White is making some of his own basketball history…#23 Micheal Jordan, meet #23 Nathan White….

Nathan White began his basketball journey at Vandalia Christian School…His next basketball step took him to Piedmont Classical School…From Piedmont Classical, Nathan made the move to Eastern Guilford High and it is at Eastern Guilford, where Nathan White began to hone his trade…Nathan found a starting spot on the JV team at Eastern Guilford HS, and then he worked his way up to the EG Wildcats varsity squad and after much hard work, Nathan cracked the varsity starting lineup, as a senior…

It never came easy for Nathan White, and when it came time to go to college, he wanted to continue his education, but he wanted to continue to play basketball on the college level too….

Not many offers out there for Nathan, but the Pfeiffer University Falcons said they would give Nathan White a preferred walk-on spot with their team, but he would have to begin his college basketball career on the junior varsity team and work his way onto the varsity team, IF he wanted his shot at college basketball…..

This was it, his only real/decent shot at playing college basketball, and Nathan White seized this opportunity….

Nathan began this season with the Pfeiffer JV team and then this week he got the call-up to the Pfeiffer University varsity basketball team and today, Nathan got the chance to suit up for the Pfeiffer varsity in their game vs. N.C. Wesleyan…

Pfeiffer defeated N.C. Wesleyan today/Saturday 110-98….Pfeiffer crushed Greensboro College, 113-79 this past Wednesday night…The Pfeiffer varsity team is now (11-8) for the season and Nathan White is a part of the Pfeiffer Falcons varsity team…And one reason why Nathan White got his call-up to the varsity is that he just scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Pfeiffer JV team earlier in the week…Looks like that will be the last JV game for Nathan White this season, and Nathan could well be looking for a permanent spot on the Pfeiffer varsity roster….

Sort of a neat sidebar to today’s Pfeiffer varsity game with N.C. Wesleyan was that the Wesleyan starting point guard was Devin Resper, from Grimsley High School…Devin finished with 3 points and 5 assists for Wesleyan today, but Nathan and Devin Resper’s connection goes waaay back…All the way back to when they were teammates in the 7th grade at Vandalia Christian School…

It has been quite the journey for Nathan White, but one I’m sure he would not trade, now that he has found his spot on that Pfeiffer varsity basketball roster…And you have to be certain his mom and dad, Wanda and Dennis White and his sister Ebony White, are very proud of how far Nathan White has already come…Dennis, Wanda, Ebony, Ebony’s husband and their little daughter and Nathan’s little niece, were all at the N.C. Wesleyan game today, cheering on the Pfeiffer University varsity men’s basketball team and the Pfeiffer Falcons’ #23 Nathan White…

Quite the success story, and all of this can be attributed to the hard work and determination of Nathan White, and we are ALL proud to see how far this young man has come….