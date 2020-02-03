New News and Record Boys and Girls Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week:GDS, NWG, Dudley and Smith lead the Boy’s Poll/NWG, Ragsdale, and SEG girl’s Top Three
New News and Record HSXtra.com Boys and Girls Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week….The HSXtra.com Top Ten Polls were compiled by News and Record staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches….
Boys Top Ten Poll
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 27-4
Last week: 1
Next: Monday, at Calvary Day
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 18-3
Last week: T2
Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page
T3. DUDLEY
Record: 14-5
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor
T3. SMITH
Record: 15-5
Last week: T2
Next: Tuesday, at Southwest Guilford
5. GRIMSLEY
Record: 13-6
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at High Point Central
6. REIDSVILLE
Record: 15-2
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, Carrboro
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 16-6
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, at Southern Alamance
8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 16-8
Last week: 5
Next: Thursday, at Durham Mount Zion Christian
9. PAGE
Record: 12-8
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Northwest Guilford
10. MOREHEAD
Record: 14-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southwest Guilford (10-10), Northern Guilford (10-8).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
Girls Top Ten Poll
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 19-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, at Page
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 17-3
Last week: T2
Next: Friday, at No. 1 Northwest Guilford
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 19-1
Last week: T2
Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 24-3
Last week: 4
Next: Monday, at Calvary Day
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 15-4
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at Person
6. DUDLEY
Record: 14-6
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor
7. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 16-2
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, at North Stokes
8. HIGH POINT ANDREWS
Record: 15-2
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, at Randleman
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 14-6
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, Smith
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 13-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Carrboro
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
High Point Christian (14-7).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.