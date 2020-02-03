New News and Record Boys and Girls Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week:GDS, NWG, Dudley and Smith lead the Boy’s Poll/NWG, Ragsdale, and SEG girl’s Top Three

New News and Record HSXtra.com Boys and Girls Top Ten High School Basketball Polls for this week….The HSXtra.com Top Ten Polls were compiled by News and Record staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches….

Boys Top Ten Poll

1. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 27-4

Last week: 1

Next: Monday, at Calvary Day

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 18-3

Last week: T2

Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 14-5

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor

T3. SMITH

Record: 15-5

Last week: T2

Next: Tuesday, at Southwest Guilford

5. GRIMSLEY

Record: 13-6

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at High Point Central

6. REIDSVILLE

Record: 15-2

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Carrboro

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 16-6

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at Southern Alamance

8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 16-8

Last week: 5

Next: Thursday, at Durham Mount Zion Christian

9. PAGE

Record: 12-8

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Northwest Guilford

10. MOREHEAD

Record: 14-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southwest Guilford (10-10), Northern Guilford (10-8).

Girls Top Ten Poll

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 19-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, at Page

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 17-3

Last week: T2

Next: Friday, at No. 1 Northwest Guilford

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 19-1

Last week: T2

Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 24-3

Last week: 4

Next: Monday, at Calvary Day

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 15-4

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at Person

6. DUDLEY

Record: 14-6

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 16-2

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at North Stokes

8. HIGH POINT ANDREWS

Record: 15-2

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, at Randleman

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 14-6

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Smith

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 13-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Carrboro

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

High Point Christian (14-7).

