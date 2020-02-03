Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/3-2/8/2020:Basketball at Page HS Tuesday and Home vs. Ragsdale HS on Friday/Wrestling Dual Team Playoffs

Monday, February 03
No events scheduled

Tuesday, February 04
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Dual Team Playoffs-1st and 2nd Round Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Page High School Away

Wednesday, February 05
No events scheduled

Thursday, February 06
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Dual Team Playoffs-3rd and 4th Round Away

Friday, February 07
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home

Saturday, February 08
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA Dual Team State Championship Away

