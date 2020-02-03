Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/3-2/8/2020:Basketball Home vs. Southern Guilford HS on Tuesday, at Southwestern Randolph HS on Wednesday, at Burlington Williams HS on Friday/Wrestling Dual Team Playoffs
02/04/20 Tuesday Wrestling V Men’s H TBA TBA Dual Team Play-Offs
02/04/20 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford
02/04/20 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
02/04/20 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
02/05/20 Wednesday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:45 PM TBA Last Chance Qualifier @ SE Guilford
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/06/20 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s H TBA TBA Dual Team Play-Offs
02/07/20 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Burlington Williams
02/07/20 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Burlington Williams
02/07/20 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Burlington Williams
02/08/20 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA TBA 3A Dual Team State Championships @GSO Coliseum
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.