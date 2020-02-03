Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/3-2/8/2020:Basketball Home vs. Southern Guilford HS on Tuesday, at Southwestern Randolph HS on Wednesday, at Burlington Williams HS on Friday/Wrestling Dual Team Playoffs

Posted by Press Release on February 3, 2020 at 11:37 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

02/04/20 Tuesday Wrestling V Men’s H TBA TBA Dual Team Play-Offs
02/04/20 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford
02/04/20 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
02/04/20 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium

02/05/20 Wednesday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:45 PM TBA Last Chance Qualifier @ SE Guilford
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/05/20 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High

02/06/20 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s H TBA TBA Dual Team Play-Offs

02/07/20 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Burlington Williams
02/07/20 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Burlington Williams
02/07/20 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Burlington Williams

02/08/20 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA TBA 3A Dual Team State Championships @GSO Coliseum

