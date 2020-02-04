Elon Softball Tabbed Second in CAA Preseason Poll

RICHMOND, Va. – The Elon University softball team was predicted to finish second overall in the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Coaches’ Poll as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Defending league champion James Madison was chosen first by the league’s head coaches with 49 points and seven first-place votes. Elon came in second with 40 points and one first-place vote, while Charleston (29), Drexel (28) and Towson (25) joined the Phoenix in the top five. Hofstra (22), UNCW (19) and Delaware (12) rounded out the remaining positions in the poll.

The Phoenix is coming off its best season in the CAA since joining the league in 2015. Elon won 13 games during CAA play in 2019 and finished in second place in the league standings. The maroon and gold was able to carry that momentum into the league tournament and advanced to the CAA Championship game for the first time.

Elon returns 10 letterwinners from last year’s team including CAA Co-Rookie of the Year Megan White. White led the team with her .320 batting average, 10 home runs and 29 RBI while being named to the All-CAA first team and league All-Tournament Team selection. The Phoenix also welcomes back junior third base Ally Repko, who was second to White with eight homers and finished 13th in the nation in walks per game at 0.81 per game. She was also selected to the CAA All-Tournament Team.

The maroon and gold opens the 2020 season with the first of three home tournaments at Hunt Softball Park, the Elon Softball Classic, taking on Longwood on Friday, Feb. 7. Opening pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

2020 CAA Softball Predicted Order of Finish

(First-Place Votes in Parenthesis)

1. James Madison – 49 (7)

2. Elon – 40 (1)

3. Charleston – 29

4. Drexel – 28

5. Towson – 25

6. Hofstra – 22

7. UNCW – 19

8. Delaware – 12