North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Teams of Week:Northern Guilford girls and Eastern Guilford boys(Guilford County takes 3-A honors)

from www.ncbca.com

North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association teams of the week for January 27-February 1…..

3A GIRLS – Northern Guilford

Head Coach: Kim Furlough

Northern Guilford girls team welcomed Coach Kim Furlough back to the sidelines with 2 important conference wins last week (69-31 over NE Guilford and 43-30 over E. Alamance). Coach Furlough had been away from the team since Nov. 26 with breast cancer surgery and subsequent recovery. The Nighthawks are now 15-4 on the season and are MaxPreps’ 11th ranked 3A team in NC.

3A BOYS – Eastern Guilford

Head Coach: Joe Spinks

After starting the season 2-3, Eastern Guilford has steadily improved. The Wildcats picked up 2 important conference wins last week, going to Asheboro and getting a 65-51 victory, before coming home Friday night to beat SE Guilford 63-26. Eastern has now won 9 of their last 11 to improve their overall record to 16-6. They currently lead the conference (10-0). The Wildcats have climbed to #15 MaxPreps’ 3A state rankings.