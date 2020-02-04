North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Teams of Week:Northern Guilford girls and Eastern Guilford boys(Guilford County takes 3-A honors)
from www.ncbca.com
North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association teams of the week for January 27-February 1…..
3A GIRLS – Northern Guilford
Head Coach: Kim Furlough
Northern Guilford girls team welcomed Coach Kim Furlough back to the sidelines with 2 important conference wins last week (69-31 over NE Guilford and 43-30 over E. Alamance). Coach Furlough had been away from the team since Nov. 26 with breast cancer surgery and subsequent recovery. The Nighthawks are now 15-4 on the season and are MaxPreps’ 11th ranked 3A team in NC.
3A BOYS – Eastern Guilford
Head Coach: Joe Spinks
After starting the season 2-3, Eastern Guilford has steadily improved. The Wildcats picked up 2 important conference wins last week, going to Asheboro and getting a 65-51 victory, before coming home Friday night to beat SE Guilford 63-26. Eastern has now won 9 of their last 11 to improve their overall record to 16-6. They currently lead the conference (10-0). The Wildcats have climbed to #15 MaxPreps’ 3A state rankings.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.