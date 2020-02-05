High School Basketball Tonight in and around Guilford County:SEG going to Randolph County for key girls matchup/SEG girls win 70-48/SEG boys fall, 53-52
Finals:Southeast Guilford girls 70, Southwestern Randolph 48
SEG(21-1/10-0)/SWR(20-2/8-2)
Southwestern Randolph boys 53, Southeast Guilford 52
SWR(14-8/6-4)/SEG(7-15/5-5)
Wednesday slate, looking a bit light for tonight, but for sure no slight, as it should be a battle/fight when the Southeast Guilford Falcons take flight into Randolph County, to meet the Southwestern Randolph Cougars….
Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Girls game features Southeast Guilford at (20-1/9-0) vs. Southwestern Randolph at (20-1/8-1)….First meeting between these two this season and then after tonight, they will turn right around, and play each other again, next Tuesday night, at Southeast Guilford High School…In this week’s NCPreps.com statewide Top Ten Polls, SEG is #4 in the state, and SWR is #5 in the state, for the 3-A Girls teams….
Should make for a great girls high school basketball game this evening at Southwestern Randolph, the SEG Falcons and the SWR Cougars going at it…Lately SEG has been led by senior Kennedi Simmons and by sophomore Raven Preston….SWR led by seniors, Heaven Maness and Sarah Crews…
(Also getting it done, and having very solid years for the SEG girls are, Sydney Roberts, Jessica Hopkins, Shunte Bethea, Nyree Bell, Gabby McGough, Millayna Redd, Mykensie Harris, Makayla Poole, and Mya Lewis.)
Boys game at 7:30 and SEG boys still have an outside shot of getting into the NCHSAA playoffs, with their current (5-4) conference mark…SEG is (7-14) overall….Southwestern Randolph boys at (13-8/5-4)….Falcons and Cougars with identical (5-4) conference marks and they will not catch Eastern Guilford(11-0) at the top, but as far as the rest of the pack goes, you never know….
Matthew said,
In the Middle last night:
Kestrel Heights over Cornerstone Charter Academy 48-37
Cameron Milton lead all scores with 26pts.
This kid Milton can ball.
Falcon said,
SE 70 SWR 48
Falcon1 said,
SE Guilford 52 Boys Final
SW Randolph 53
