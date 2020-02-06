NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Third and Fourth Round Postponement Information:Northern Guilford HS at Chapel Hill on Friday

Due to inclement weather impacting the state and in consideration for the safety of students, the NCHSAA has postponed the third and fourth round of the 2020 Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs at all sites except for the 1A West (scheduled for Avery County High School tonight). The seven postponed sites will wrestle on Friday, February 7th, 2020. Weigh-ins will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., with third round matches beginning at 5:00 p.m.. Fourth round matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

The State Championship matches are still scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The 1A and 3A Championships are scheduled for noon. The 2A and 4A Championships are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $8.00 at the gate. All State Championship matches will stream live via the NFHS Network for subscribers ($10.99 per month).

FULL THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

NCHSAA 2020 1A Dual Team Wrestling Championships

Third Round

#1 Rosewood (35-11) vs. #1 Granville Central (10-14) (@ Uwharrie Charter HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#2 South Stanly (32-19) vs. #1 Uwharrie Charter (40-1) (@ Uwharrie Charter HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#1 Avery County (24-3) vs. #2 Swain County (30-12) (@ Avery County HS; Thursday, February 6)

#1 South Stokes (19-10) vs. #1 Robbinsville (17-7) (@ Avery County HS; Thursday, February 6)

NCHSAA 2020 2A Dual Team Wrestling Championships

Third Round

#2 Wheatmore (27-10) vs. #1 Washington (35-9) (@ Trinity HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#1 Trinity (29-3) vs. #1 Croatan (24-3) (@ Trinity HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#1 Central Academy (29-4) vs. #1 Fred T. Foard (44-0) (@ Fred T. Foard HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m. )

#1 Pisgah (15-2) vs. #1 Surry Central (28-3) (@ Fred T. Foard HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

NCHSAA 2020 3A Dual Team Wrestling Championships

Third Round

#1 C.B. Aycock (25-3) vs. #1 Fike (31-4) (@ Chapel Hill HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

**********#1 Northern Guilford (46-3) vs. #1 Chapel Hill (22-5) (@ Chapel Hill HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)**********

#2 Enka (27-6) vs. #1 Piedmont (26-10) (@ St. Stephens HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#1 St. Stephens (32-8) vs. #1 West Henderson (23-0) (@ St. Stephens HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

NCHSAA 2020 4A Dual Team Wrestling Championships

Third Round

#1 Laney (23-0) vs. #1 New Bern (19-0) (@ Laney HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#1 Middle Creek (30-7) vs. #1 Cardinal Gibbons (27-2) (@ Laney HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#2 West Forsyth (16-5) vs. #1 Glenn (23-1) (@ West Forsyth HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)

#1 Hough (21-5) vs. #2 Mooresville (31-5) (@ West Forsyth HS; Friday, February 7 @ 5:00 p.m.)