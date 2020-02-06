You reach, Leach will teach!!! Terrell Leach(Southwest Guilford HS) goes for 42 points and leads Virginia Union past St. Augustine’s, 82-67

Virginia Union got 42 points from Terrell Leach(Southwest Guilford High School), as the Panthers topped St. Augustine’s 82-67. This mark’s Leach’s third straight game with at least 30 points. He leads the CIAA with 23.7 points per game.

Leach Scores 42 in Win Over St. Augustine’s

Virginia Union University’s Terrell Leach became the first Panther men’s basketball player since A.J. English to score 40 or more points in a single game when he tallied 42 in VUU’s 82-67 win over Saint Augustine’s University on Monday, February 3, at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.

A.J. English was the last VUU men’s player to accomplish the feat, scoring 54 points against Saint Augustine’s on February 8, 1990.

Leach’s 42 points also propelled him to atop the scoring leaders for the CIAA. Leach is now averaging 23.7 points per game while his closest competitor, Ray Roger of Livingstone College, is averaging 22.9 points per game.

“That was one of the best scoring performance I’ve witnessed as a player and a coach here at Virginia Union,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler. “Terrell was unbelievable tonight. He was very efficient from the free throw line, three point line, and his overall field goal percentage was excellent. I just told him to keep attacking and good things will happen. We wanted to get more scoring in the lineup, so we started Tyriek Railey tonight. He got us off to a good start, offensively knocking down shots. I think the key to the win was that our defense stepped up, holding them to 30 points in the second half. When we play defense we are a very good basketball team.”

Railey scored 16 points while teammate Jordan Peebles added 11 points. VUU’s Raemaad Wright led the team with 11 rebounds.

The win raised VUU’s record to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the CIAA. Saint Augustine’s fell to 8-14 overall and 3-9 in CIAA play.

Virginia Union will now face Elizabeth City State University at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.