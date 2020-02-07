No School Today, so it looks like NO Games today and we have some of the games rescheduled already
**********Official announcement from the Guilford County Schools website:GCS will be closed to students today, Friday, Feb. 7. It will be an optional teacher workday. Central offices will operate on a regular schedule. ACES, athletics and other events are cancelled.**********
The following schools are CLOSED Friday:Guilford County Schools – closed
Southern Guilford:We will postpone our scheduled triple header versus Southern Alamance until Wednesday, February 12th. Game times will remain at 4:30, 6:00, & 8:00 pm
Northwest Guilford:The games vs Ragsdale High School have been postponed and will be made up on Wednesday, February 12th. The night will start with the JV Boys at 4:30, Varsity Girls at 6:00 and the Varsity Boys at 7:30.
Southeast Guilford games from Friday/Tonight:The triple header basketball game at Burlington Williams has been postponed until Thursday, Feb 13 at 4:30, 6 and 7:30.
Northern Guilford from Twitter:Tonight’s home game vs Rockingham County has been cancelled and rescheduled for Monday, February 10th at 6pm for the girls/boys at 7:30pm
Monday’s game will also be Pink Night! Come out and support your Lady Nighthawks!!
High Point Andrews:Due to GCS School Closings for inclement weather, tonight’s home game versus Providence Grove has been postponed until Monday, February 10th at 6pm/boys at 7:30pm. Go Lady Red Raiders!
from Coach Harris at Western Guilford:Games rescheduled to Monday @ WG…Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford
JV 430PM
VARSITY GIRLS 600PM
VARSITY BOYS 730PM
Asheboro City Schools – closed
Alamance-Burlington Schools – closed
Rockingham County Schools – closed
Davidson County Schools – closed
Randolph County Schools – closed
Yadkin County Schools – closed
Caswell County Schools – closed
Montgomery County Schools – closed
Danville Public Schools – closed
Stokes County Schools – closed
