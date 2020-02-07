Riding the “Cunane Train” Wolfpack able to gain win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg:Former Northern Guilford star Elissa Cunane with 17 points and 16 rebounds as N.C. State women go to (22-1) for the season

After each complete game, it is becoming more and more plain, N.C. State women’s basketball is riding the “Cunane Train” and the Pack fans are ready to go insane, as they see another foe slain, this time on a night when there was much rain, there was no problem in the lane for the “Cunane Train”…Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) led the way for NC State with 17 points and 16 rebounds for her 12th double-double on the year….N.C. State women over Virginia Tech, 71-59….

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The seventh-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (22-1, 11-1 ACC) extended its current winning streak to eight games, earning the 71-59 road victory over Virginia Tech (16-6, 6-5 ACC) inside Cassell Coliseum on Thursday evening.

The win was the Wolfpack’s sixth in a row over the Hokies and put the first blemish on Virginia Tech’s perfect home record on the season. The Hokies entered the outing tied for the nation’s third-longest active home winning streak (16 games) before the Pack snapped that run.

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) led the way for NC State with 17 points and 16 rebounds for her 12th double-double on the year. She was one of four Wolfpack players to score in double figures. Aislinn Konig and Jakia Brown-Turner both posted 11 points apiece, and Jada Boyd added 10 to round out NC State’s leaders.

NC State held Virginia Tech to 20-of-66 (.303) from the floor, marking the Hokies’ worst shooting performance of the 2019-20 campaign. In what was a tremendous defensive effort by the squad, the Wolfpack limited Virginia Tech to just seven second-quarter points and 17 points in the first half for the Hokies’ lowest single-half scoring mark of the season.

In total, NC State led for 37:24 of the game’s 40 minutes. Virginia Tech scored the first basket of the game to go up 2-0 and never led again.

The Pack went on an 11-2 run that spanned nearly seven minutes at the end of the second quarter to build up a double-digit advantage. From 8:52 to 1:59 in that period, Virginia Tech shot just 1-of-9 and turned the ball over three times on its way to giving NC State a 28-17 halftime lead.

The Hokies came as close as one (40-39) with under a minute left in the third quarter, but NC State scored the final five points of the period to provide a little bit of a cushion headed into the final 10 minutes. In the fourth quarter, the Hokies racked up a total of 11 fouls, and the Pack converted on 17 of its 22 free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

Three Virginia Tech players scored 10+ points on the night. Taja Cole led all players on the floor with 19, and Dana Mabrey (15 points) and Aisha Sheppard (10 points) followed after her.

NC State will have the weekend off for its bye date before returning home on Thursday, Feb. 13 to host fifth-ranked Louisville in a top-10 ACC matchup.