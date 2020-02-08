Elon Men’s Tennis Defeats NC Central in Home Opener, 5-2

ELON, N.C.- The Elon University men’s tennis team earned its first win of the season as it defeated North Carolina Central, 5-2, in its home opener on Friday, Feb. 7.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon came out on top in all three doubles matchups. Chung-Han Tsai and Jacob Bicknell started things off with a 6-2 victory, while Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos followed with a 6-3 win. Camilo Ponce and Sam Dively also came out victorious against Amit Baran and Miles Clark, 6-4.

In singles, Condos took home a 7-5, 6-1 win, while Tsai captured a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Bicknell also won in two sets, 6-1, 6-3. Dino Bonetta finished the day up with 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Pablo Jues Torres.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Phoenix as they visit Winthrop tomorrow, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

RESULTS

Singles

1. Thanos Spyropoulos (NCCU) def. Kyle Frankel (ELON). 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

2. Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Amit Baran (NCCU) 7-5, 6-1

3. Christos Dagklis (NCCU) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 7-5, 6-1

4. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. Miles Clark (NCCU) 6-3, 6-4

5. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. Sebastian Bromley (NCCU) 6-1, 6-3

6. Dino Bonetta (ELON) def. Pablo Juez Torres (NCCU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

1. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Thanos Spyropoulos / Christos Dagklis (NCCU) 6-3

2. Camilo Ponce / Sam Dively (ELON) def. Amit Baran / Miles Clark (NCCU) 6-4

3. Chung-Han Tsai / Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. Pablo Juez Torres / Sebastian Bromley (NCCU) 6-2