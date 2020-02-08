Northern Guilford Nighthawks(48-3) going for a NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling State Title Today at Noon, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
Dual Team Wrestling State Championships
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, Greensboro, NC
Gates Open – 11:00 AM
Admission – $8.00 (Ages 5 and Under – Free)
12:00 Noon – 1A Championship & 3A Championship
3:00 P.M. – 2A Championship & 4A Championship
**********3-A State Championship Final at 12 Noon**********
Eastern Regional Champion Northern Guilford High School Nighthawks(48-3)
vs.
Western Regional Champion Enka High School Jets(29-6)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.