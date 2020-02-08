Shaw and Wall headed to the Under Armour All-American Football Camp in Charlotte:Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) and Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) are on the way

Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School) and Mehki Wall(Dudley High School) have been invited to participate in the Under Armour All-American Football Camp in Charlotte…

Under Armour All-American Camp in Charlotte NC April 19th

The Under Armour All-America Camp Series offers a fresh take in football instruction and training. It is the only platform to offer a highly experienced and knowledgeable coaching staff as well as technical, position-specific football drills with additional combine instruction.

The event allows the student-athlete the opportunity to display their skills in the Big Man Challenge and one-on-one drills.

The Under Armour All-America Camp Series offers a unique opportunity to showcase, train and learn what it takes to become an All-American athlete. At the conclusion of each event, selected players will earn the right to play in the UA All-America Game & Future 50 in Orlando.

Can visualize Travis Shaw in the “Big Man Challenge” and Mehki Wall in the One-on-One drills…

from what we have seen on Twitter, both Shaw and Wall have accepted their invites…