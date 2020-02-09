Elon Track and Field Concludes Final Day at Camel City Invite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team concluded its second and final day at the Camel City Invite on Saturday, Feb. 8, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

RESULTS

A day after posting a personal-best in the weight throw, Lauryn Carlton threw another personal-record in an event this time with her heave of 42′ 11.75″ (13.10m) in the shot put. She finished sixth overall in the event to lead Elon.

Jordan Haywood clocked a prelims time of 7.81 in the 60-meter dash, just missing her personal-best of 7.76. She would later come back in the 200-meters to lead the Phoenix with a time of 25.61, good for seventh overall.

Aliya Barrows ran a time of 59.03 in the 400-meters to leads the Phoenix in 12th overall. She also competed in the 200-meters with a time of 26.47. Elyse King was the Phoenix top finisher in the triple jump at her mark of 35′ 2.5″ (10.73m) which was 10th overall.

On Deck

Elon will send some athletes to the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational hosted by Liberty next weekend, Feb. 14-15, while members of the distance squad travel to the David Hemery Valentine Invite at Boston University.