New News and Record Boys and Girls High School Basketball Top Ten Polls:GDS, NWG, Dudley and Smith lead the Boys/Girls see NWG, Ragsdale and SEG in Top Three Spots
News News and Record Top Ten Basketball Polls for this week, with several key games on the slate for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of this week…..
The Top Tens were compiled by News and Record HSXtra.com staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches….
Boys Top Ten Poll for this week…
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 30-4
Last week: 1
Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 19-3
Last week: 2
Next: Wednesday, Ragsdale
T3. DUDLEY
Record: 14-6
Last week: T3
Next: Monday, at Parkland
T3. SMITH
Record: 16-5
Last week: T3
Next: Tuesday, Western Guilford
5. REIDSVILLE
Record: 18-2
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, at Graham
6. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 16-8
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Charlotte Liberty Heights
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 17-6
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford
8. GRIMSLEY
Record: 14-6
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page
9. PAGE
Record: 12-9
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, No. 8 Grimsley
10. MOREHEAD
Record: 16-5
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Northern Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southwest Guilford (10-11), Northern Guilford (11-8).
Girls Top Ten Poll for this week….
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 20-2
Last week: 1
Next: Wednesday, No. 2 Ragsdale
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 17-3
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, High Point Central
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 21-1
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, Southwestern Randolph
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 26-3
Last week: 4
Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 15-5
Last week: 5
Next: Monday, Rockingham County
6. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 19-2
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, Mount Airy
7. DUDLEY
Record: 14-7
Last week: 6
Next: Monday, at Parkland
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 15-6
Last week: 9
Next: Monday, at Western Guilford
9. HIGH POINT ANDREWS
Record: 15-3
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Trinity
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 15-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, at Graham
