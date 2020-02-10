New News and Record Boys and Girls High School Basketball Top Ten Polls:GDS, NWG, Dudley and Smith lead the Boys/Girls see NWG, Ragsdale and SEG in Top Three Spots

News News and Record Top Ten Basketball Polls for this week, with several key games on the slate for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of this week…..

Boys Top Ten Poll for this week…

1. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 30-4

Last week: 1

Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 19-3

Last week: 2

Next: Wednesday, Ragsdale

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 14-6

Last week: T3

Next: Monday, at Parkland

T3. SMITH

Record: 16-5

Last week: T3

Next: Tuesday, Western Guilford

5. REIDSVILLE

Record: 18-2

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Graham

6. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 16-8

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Charlotte Liberty Heights

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 17-6

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford

8. GRIMSLEY

Record: 14-6

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page

9. PAGE

Record: 12-9

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, No. 8 Grimsley

10. MOREHEAD

Record: 16-5

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Northern Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southwest Guilford (10-11), Northern Guilford (11-8).

Girls Top Ten Poll for this week….

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 20-2

Last week: 1

Next: Wednesday, No. 2 Ragsdale

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 17-3

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, High Point Central

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 21-1

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, Southwestern Randolph

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 26-3

Last week: 4

Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 15-5

Last week: 5

Next: Monday, Rockingham County

6. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 19-2

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, Mount Airy

7. DUDLEY

Record: 14-7

Last week: 6

Next: Monday, at Parkland

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 15-6

Last week: 9

Next: Monday, at Western Guilford

9. HIGH POINT ANDREWS

Record: 15-3

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Trinity

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 15-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, at Graham

