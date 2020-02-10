Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (2/10-2/15/2020):Basketball Home Wednesday vs. Ragsdale HS and Away on Friday at Grimsley HS/Wrestling Regionals on Friday and Saturday/Track on Saturday

Monday, February 10
No events scheduled

Tuesday, February 11
No events scheduled

Wednesday, February 12
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home

Thursday, February 13
No events scheduled

Friday, February 14
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Tournament Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away

Saturday, February 15
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Tournament Away
TBA Coed Varsity Indoor Track NCHSAA 4A State Meet Home
9:00 AM Girls Varsity Soccer Jamboree Home

