Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (2/10-2/15/2020):Basketball Home Wednesday vs. Ragsdale HS and Away on Friday at Grimsley HS/Wrestling Regionals on Friday and Saturday/Track on Saturday
Monday, February 10
No events scheduled
Tuesday, February 11
No events scheduled
Wednesday, February 12
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Home
Thursday, February 13
No events scheduled
Friday, February 14
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Tournament Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
Saturday, February 15
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Tournament Away
TBA Coed Varsity Indoor Track NCHSAA 4A State Meet Home
9:00 AM Girls Varsity Soccer Jamboree Home
