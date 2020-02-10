Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (2/10-2/15/2020):Basketball Tuesday and Thursday vs. SWR and Williams/Wrestling Regionals/Track at JDL Fast Track
02/11/20 Tuesday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/11/20 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
02/11/20 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/11/20 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
02/12/20 Wednesday Athletic Booster V Men & Women’s H 6:30 PM OPEN DATE
02/13/20 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA 3A Dual Team State Championships @ GSO Coliseum
02/13/20 Thursday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Burlington Williams
02/13/20 Thursday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Burlington Williams
02/14/20 Friday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA A L Brown High School 3A Regional Championships
02/15/20 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA TBA 3A Regional Championships
02/15/20 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s A 9:00 AM TBA NCHSAA 3A State Championships @ JDL Fast Track
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.