High School Basketball Tonight(2/11/2020) in and around Guilford County:Lots of Senior Night action and the Regular Season is winding down

Going to be a busy night Tonight:

Page at Grimsley girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Page boys(12-9/2-3)/Grimsley(14-6/5-1)…Page girls are (2-3) conference and Grimsley girls at (2-4)..

Get there early, the Bob Sawyer Gym should be very busy tonight….

Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford with girls at 6/boys 7:30…SEG girls(21-1/10-0)/SWR(21-2/9-2)…Last week SEG girls topped SWR, 72-48…SEG senior night with Kennedi Simmons and Shunte Bethea both seniors and both are team captains and part of last year’s NCHSAA 3-A State Championship team…Going back a year or two in time…..

from February 21, 2018 at GreensboroSports.com:

The Southeast Guilford girls topped Central Cabarrus 82-76 in OT last night(February 20, 2018) at SEG, with Kennedi Simmons, a sophomore, scoring a career-high 49 points to lead the SEG Falcons’ attack in the Round One playoff win….Just a great/unreal game by Kennedi and her Falcons and a huge night by Kennedi Simmons in this one, and now another “Blast from the Past that really did Last”…

SEG boys (5-5) in conference play and SWR is (7-4)…

Western Guilford at Smith girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Smith boys are (16-5/5-2) and still with a chance to make some noise in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…

Dudley at Southwest Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Last night/Monday it was WS Parkland boys 59, Dudley 51…Dudley girls 58, Parkland 38….

Dudley boys (14-7/2-6) SWG(11-11/4-4)…Dudley girls(15-7/7-1)/SWG(16-6/7-1)…**********Spoiler Alert********** Piedmont Triad 3-A Girls Regular Season Title is on the line tonight, at SWG….

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…EG boys are (17-6/11-0) and have locked down the Mid-Piedmont 3-A regular season title….

High Point Central at Ragsdale girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Ragsdale(17-3/4-1) girls at Northwest Guilford tomorrow/Wednesday night…Ragsdale should be able to rest the starters quite a bit in this game tonight with HP Central..

Northern Guilford at Morehead with girls at 6/boys 7:30pm….Very good boys battle brewing here with NG at (12-8/10-2) and Morehead boys at (16-5/9-3)..NG girls are (16-5/10-2)…

McMichael at Northeast Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…McMichael boys are (6-5) in the Mid-State 3-A Conference and both NEG teams are (4-7) in conference play…

Trinity at High Point Andrews girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…HPA boys(12-8/7-3)/Trinity(11-8/6-3)….Trinity coached by Tim Kelly, now with over 600 career wins coaching the Trinity Bulldog boys…HP Andrews girls, coached by John Shearin, the winningest girls coach in HP Andrews history, and the HPA girls are (16-3/8-2)…

Northwest Guilford OFF

++++++++++Almost all of our NCISAA schools in the area are beginning state playoffs this week, and the Greensboro Day School boys and girls will not see action until the Quarterfinals on Saturday, due to early round byes for both Bengals teams…++++++++++

from www.ncisaa.org…..

NCISAA Tournament Today/Tuesday:3-A Caldwell Academy boys(5-20) at Hickory Grove Christian(16-9)….2-A Westchester Country Day girls(1-7) at Hickory Christian(5-15)

3-A Caldwell Academy girls(6-15) at Village Christian(12-10)…4-A Wesleyan Christian Academy(5-15) at Saint Mary’s School(6-13)…

In the 4-A Boys and Girls, the Greensboro Day School Bengals girls(26-2) are a #1 seed and the Greensboro Day School Bengals boys(30-4) are a #2 seed….Again, both GDS teams have byes in today’s opening NCISAA Round One games and the Bengals will not be in action, until Saturday’s Quarterfinal games/rounds…

********************College Prep and Leadership Academy/The Point’s final regular season middle school home game tonight versus Winston-Salem Christian. Girls 4:30/Boys 5:30. 5700 Riverdale Drive in Jamestown….********************