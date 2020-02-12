NCISAA State Swimming Championships Division II:Caldwell Academy Eagles that were in the pool
Caldwell Student/Athletes competed in the NCISAA DIV 11 Swimming Championship on MON, 10 FEB at the GAC.
**********The BOYS TEAM are RUNNER UP STATE CHAMPS placing 2nd out of 14 teams. The following BOYS placed in the
top 8 in the finals.**********
200 YD MEDLEY RELAY 5th place–Kieran Mohorn,, Noah Ramos,, Jason Brooks,, John Ramos
200 YD IM 4th place– Jason Brooks
50 YD FREE 4th place– John Ramos
100 YD BUTTERFLY 5th place– Jason Brooks
100 YD FREE 5th place– Noah Ramos,,, 6th place Parker Smith
200 YD FREE RELAY 4th place– Parker Smith,, John Liebkemann,, Jonathon Reynolds,, Jason Brooks
100 YD BACKSTROKE 3th place– Kieran Mohorn
100 YD BREAST 5th place– John Ramos
400 YD FREE RELAY 2nd place– Noah Ramos,, Parker Smith,, Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos
*********The GIRLS TEAM placed 5th out of 14 teams. The following GIRLS placed in the top 8 in finals**********
200 YD MEDLEY RELAY 4th place— Caroline Tilley,, Lexi Brooks,, Reece Ramseur,, Morgan Spohn
200 YD FREE 8th place– Caroline Tilley
200 YD IM 4th place– Lexi Brooks
50 YD FREE 8th place– Caroline Tilley
100 YD BUTTERFLY 4th place– Reece Ramseur
200 YD FREE RELAY 2nd place– Caroline Tilley,, Reece Ramseur,, Morgan Spohn,, Lexi Brooks
100 YD BREAST 2nd place– Lexi Brooks
400 YD FREE RELAY 8th place– Elizabeth Collis,, Aslyn Strickland,, Anna Grace Reynolds,, Davis Bryant
Courtesy of Bob Black
Caldwell Academy Big Booster and Supporter
