NCISAA State Swimming Championships Division II:Caldwell Academy Eagles that were in the pool

Caldwell Student/Athletes competed in the NCISAA DIV 11 Swimming Championship on MON, 10 FEB at the GAC.

**********The BOYS TEAM are RUNNER UP STATE CHAMPS placing 2nd out of 14 teams. The following BOYS placed in the

top 8 in the finals.**********

200 YD MEDLEY RELAY 5th place–Kieran Mohorn,, Noah Ramos,, Jason Brooks,, John Ramos

200 YD IM 4th place– Jason Brooks

50 YD FREE 4th place– John Ramos

100 YD BUTTERFLY 5th place– Jason Brooks

100 YD FREE 5th place– Noah Ramos,,, 6th place Parker Smith

200 YD FREE RELAY 4th place– Parker Smith,, John Liebkemann,, Jonathon Reynolds,, Jason Brooks

100 YD BACKSTROKE 3th place– Kieran Mohorn

100 YD BREAST 5th place– John Ramos

400 YD FREE RELAY 2nd place– Noah Ramos,, Parker Smith,, Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos

*********The GIRLS TEAM placed 5th out of 14 teams. The following GIRLS placed in the top 8 in finals**********

200 YD MEDLEY RELAY 4th place— Caroline Tilley,, Lexi Brooks,, Reece Ramseur,, Morgan Spohn

200 YD FREE 8th place– Caroline Tilley

200 YD IM 4th place– Lexi Brooks

50 YD FREE 8th place– Caroline Tilley

100 YD BUTTERFLY 4th place– Reece Ramseur

200 YD FREE RELAY 2nd place– Caroline Tilley,, Reece Ramseur,, Morgan Spohn,, Lexi Brooks

100 YD BREAST 2nd place– Lexi Brooks

400 YD FREE RELAY 8th place– Elizabeth Collis,, Aslyn Strickland,, Anna Grace Reynolds,, Davis Bryant

Courtesy of Bob Black

Caldwell Academy Big Booster and Supporter