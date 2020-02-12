Team Rosters Announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games:Silas Mason(Smith HS) and Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS) will represent Greensboro/Guilford County/336
Top high school basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina to face off
WILMINGTON, NC —The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.
On Saturday, March 28, the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington for the third consecutive year. They will not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but they will be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively.
When the student-athletes are not practicing or playing basketball, they will be participating in community service events, including visiting the children’s hospital and rehab center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and four New Hanover County elementary schools. In addition, they will provide vocal and emotional support to children and adults with disabilities playing baseball at the Miracle League field in Wilmington.
The following players and coaches will be representing their states at the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Games:
North Carolina Boy’s Roster
Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Shelby, NC
Crest High School
Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – Winterville, NC
South Central High School
Team:
Silas Mason – Greensboro, NC
Ben L. Smith High School
Height: 6’7″ Weight: 180
Nick Farrar – Apex, NC
Apex Friendship High School
Height: 6’7″ Weight: 240
Dean Reiber – Greensboro, NC
Northwest Guilford High School
Height: 6’10” Weight: 230
Tristan Maxwell – Huntersville, NC
North Mecklenburg High School
Height: 6’3″ Weight: 195
Trayden Williams – Huntersville, NC
North Mecklenburg High School
Height: 6’1″ Weight: 165
Samage Teel – Farmville, NC
Farmville Central High School
Height: 6’2″ Weight: 175
Justin Wright – Farmville, NC
Farmville Central High School
Height: 6’2″ Weight: 190
Keishon Porter – Pinetops, NC
SW Edgecombe High School
Height: 6’5″ Weight: 190
Traymond Willis-Shaw – Fayetteville, NC
Westover High School
Height: 6’6″ Weight: 205
Kalib Matthews – Henderson, NC
Henderson Collegiate High School
Height: 6’4″ Weight: 180
North Carolina Girl’s Roster
Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Charlotte, NC
Myers Park High School
Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro, NC
Tarboro High School
Team:
Evan Miller – Charlotte, NC
Ardrey Kell High School
Height: 5’11”
Nevaeh Brown– Charlotte, NC
Mallard Creek High School
Height: 5’9″
Anya Poole – Raleigh, NC
Southeast Raleigh High School
Height: 6’2″
Jamia Hazell – Raleigh, NC
Southeast Raleigh High School
Height: 5’8″
Kennedy Todd-Williams – Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville High School
Height: 6’0″
Chyna Cornwell – Newton, NC
Newton-Conover High School
Height: 6’3″
Jacee Busick – Kernersville, NC
Robert B. Glenn High School
Height: 6’2″
Kennedy Heath – Cary, NC
Panther Creek High School
Height: 5’9″
Aniya Finger – Huntersville, NC
Hopewell High School
Height: 6’1″
Skylah Travis – Weldon, NC
Weldon High School
Height: 6’3″
South Carolina Boy’s Roster
Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood, SC
Blythewood High School
Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Roebuck, SC
Dorman High School
Team:
Emorie Knox – Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach High School
Height: 6’0″ Weight: 165
Kelton Talford – Great Falls, SC
Great Falls High School
Height: 6’7″ Weight: 194
Patrick Iriel – Columbia, SC
AC Flora High School
Height: 6’10” Weight: 240
Myles Tate – Roebuck, SC
Dorman High School
Height: 6’0″ Weight: 160
P. J. Hall – Roebuck, SC
Dorman High School
Height: 6’9″ Weight: 235
Nick Pringle – Seabrook, SC
Whale Branch Early College High School
Height: 6’8″ Weight: 200
Latavian Lawrence – W. Columbia, SC
Gray Collegiate Academy
Height: 6’6″ Weight: 190
Ja’von Benson – Columbia, SC
Ridge View High School
Height: 6’8″ Weight: 240
Kaleb Mack – Mauldin, SC
Mauldin High School
Height: 6’2″ Weight: 183
Raekwon Horton – Columbia, SC
W. J. Keenan High School
Height: 6’6″ Weight: 200
South Carolina Girl’s Roster
Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover, SC
Clover High School
Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Columbia, SC
Irmo High School
Team:
D’Mya Tucker – Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Height: 6’0″
Jada Burton – Duncan, SC
Byrnes High School
Height: 5’9″
Kelci Adams – Fort Mill, SC
Nation Ford High School
Height: 5’9″
Nyah Leveretter – Blythewood, SC
Westwood High School
Height: 6’3″
Loyal McQueen – Florence, SC
Wilson High School
Height: 5’8″
Taniah Wilkins – Spartanburg, SC
High Point Academy
Height: 5’9″
JMani Ingram – North Augusta, SC
North Augusta High School
Height: 5’7″
Maleia Bracone – Anderson, SC
TL Hanna High School
Height: 5’9″
Augusta Dixon – Charleston, SC
James Island Charter High School
Height: 6’1″
Lauryn Taylor – Columbia, SC
Spring Valley High School
Height: 6’0″
Tickets to the games will be available in March for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Corral, a non-profit organization providing summer camp experiences across the nation for children of wounded, injured, ill, and fallen service members. For more information, click here.
About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations
The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, founded in 1946, promotes, protects, and teaches the student-athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have collaborated to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
About House of Raeford Farms
House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.
