Game Report on College Prep and Leadership Academy/The Point vs. Phoenix:The Point boys improve to (20-1) and now College Prep will prep for the playoffs

Middle School boys and girls basketball:

(College Prep and Leadership Academy/”The Point” boys and girls)

The Phoenix girls defeat The Point 35-24. In the boys game, it was a defensive contest with The Point Royals winning 27-25. Both teams used aggressive trapping zone défensives to force the pace. CPLA Royals created 8 steals in the first quarter lead by Wise (4) and Harris (3). Thé Royals could not take advantage of aggressive drives that lead to free throw attempts and closed the period with a 6-5 lead.

Early in the 2nd, CPLA’s big man Dockery exited the contest with a foot injury. In true Willis Reed fashion, he returned at the 1:30 mark of the 2nd quarter of the conference title deciding tilt where he garnered 6 of his team high 9 rebounds during the balance of the game. The Point would take a 12-10 lead into the halftime break.

The Phoenix would have their best offensive performance in the 3rd quarter where they would score 4 field goals to outscore The Royals 10-6. the Royals would get some key assist from Knotts who would lead the team with 4 dimes.

With several lead changes in the fourth, Westray would hit some key free throws with under a minute to play to give CPLA their final lead. The Phoenix would have one final attempt with 6 seconds remaining to force overtime or the win but Harris made the final steal of the game.

Thé Point closed the regular season avenging their only loss and complete the campaign 20-1. Next up as CAASC conference champions, they earn a first round bye and begin the second round of the playoffs at home Wednesday at 5:30.

Boys scoring –

Phoenix. 5, 5, 10, 5 = 25 Thé Point 6, 6, 6, 9 = 27

Dockery 6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Westray 6 points, 1 Steal

Wise 5 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, 1 assist, 1 block

Harris 4 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 assist

Sheppard 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Knotts, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assist, 1 steal

Roberts 1 steal

Game can be seen here

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SkaxWH7uw38