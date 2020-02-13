Middle School Basketball Today in Guilford County with “Thursday in the Middle”, plus High School hoops and NCISAA Playoffs/Swann Middle School boys now (10-0) after Wednesday win over EG Middle

We begin today with our look at Middle School Basketball games for this Thursday(2/13/2020) in Guilford County…

Eastern Guilford Middle at Jackson Middle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm

Hairston Middle at Welborn Middle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm

Jamestown Middle at Mendenhall Middle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm…Jamestown boys(7-4) and Mendenhall(8-1)

Northeast Middle School at Kiser Middle girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm..Kiser girls(8-1)/Kiser boys(7-2)

Southeast Guilford at Southwest Guilford girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm…SEG girls(6-4)

Southern Guilford at Penn-Griffin girls at 4:45/boys at 6pm

The Academy @ Lincoln at Allen Jay Prep girls at 4:45/boys 6pm

Western Guilford at Allen Middle girls at 4:45/boys 6pm

Northern Guilford at Kernodle Middle girls at 5/boys at 6:15pm

Ferndale Middle OFF

Northwest Guilford Middle OFF….NWG boys(8-4)

Swann Middle OFF…Swann girls(8-1)/Swann boys(10-0)

++++++++++If you know of any other Middle School team records, please send them our way.++++++++++

**********News from the Middle Schools and a “Wednesday in the Middle” result:**********

Swann Middle boys 69, Eastern Guilford 35

Swann(10-0)…Looking like the year of the Swann Lions, in 2020….

Fredrick Sellars II 15

Alex Taylor 22

Jamarie Davis 5

Jonathan Simpson 3

Zion Nichols 2

DJ Parker 10

Bryson Davis 4

Jackson Hester 4

Jalen Mitchell 4

Guilford County High School games for today and NCISAA Playoffs coming up….

High School Basketball Tonight with our Guilford County teams and we only know of one game and that is a makeup game from last week’s rain out Friday and tonight you have:

Southeast Guilford at Burlington Williams girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SEG girls(22-1/11-0)/Williams(14-8/6-5)…SEG boys(7-16/5-6)/Williams(13-9/6-5)…..Tonight at Burlington Williams’ Spikes Gym it is **Senior night** for the Burlington Williams Bulldogs…..

*********As we do some digging, other games we have found for this evening/Thursday night:

Cornerstone Academy at Millennium Charter Academy, in Mount Airy, girls at 5/boys at 6:15pm

Just saw where the Oak Ridge Military Academy boys, coached by Gary Holbrook, finished their season at (20-7)….

NCISAA Playoffs Round Two and most of the games should be starting at 7pm we have:

2-A Friendship Christian boys(3-18) at Westchester Country Day(10-12)…Friendship Christian from Raleigh, N.C.

3-A High Point Christian Academy boys(15-14) at Gaston Christian School(11-14) game time for this will be 7:30pm from www.ncisaa.org…..

4-A Raleigh Ravenscroft(11-18) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(15-10)

4-A Rabun Gap boys(15-12) at Charlotte Christian(15-12) with winner at #2 seed Greensboro Day Boys(30-4) on Saturday…

3-A Village Christian Academy girls(13-10) at High Point Christian Academy girls(15-7)

4-A Charlotte Latin(11-13) girls at Charlotte Christian(11-17) winner at #1 seed Greensboro Day School girls(26-2) on Saturday…