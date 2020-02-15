Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Dudley Panthers close Regular Season with a large Win/Wynn and excellent effort from all Panthers on this night, It was “Panther Time”, all over again(RIP Skip McCall)
Dudley 65, Western Guilford 25
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 18 26 14 7 65 Western Guilford 7 5 6 7 25
Dudley
Darien Wynn 12
Coleman Wood 9
Dejour Miller 9
Manny Elliot 7
TJ McMaster 6
Jeremiah Dickerson 6
Frank Stockton
Zephaniah McCall 4
Matt Jones 3
Tripp Brewer 3
Western
Bryson Moore 3
TJ Smith 7
Keyon McCullough 2
Tyrone Kanu 1
Ethan Surgeon 2
Darrier Dalton 5
Zavier Neely 3
Deniel Torres 2
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School Asst. Men’s Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.