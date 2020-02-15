Game Report on Morehead-Rockingham County Boys Basketball:Morehead 96, Rockingham County 75(Lampkin, Chandler, Allen and Byrd with “The Word” for Morehead Panthers)
1st Quarter– Shytiek Lampkins (MHS) scored 16 points. Morehead. 30-3
2nd Quarter– Rockingham outscored Morehead 25-18. Jonathan Compton had 13 for RCHS and Adam Stallings added 8. Kenyan Allen had 6 for Morehead.
3rd Quarter– Javen Chandler had 9 for Morehead. Stallings had 8 and Compton had 6 for RCHS
4th Quarter– Rockingham scores 31 points. Bryson Barnes had 12 points for RCHS. RCHS had five 3-pointers in the period
Morehead 30 18 27 21 96 Rockingham 3 25 16 31 75
Morehead
Shytiek Lampkin 23
Javen Chandler 19
Kenyan Allen 12
Blake Byrd 10
Aaron Carelock 8
Jordan Sharpe 6
Jarret Stewart 5
Hayden Friese 4
Lucas Lynn 3
Dominique Dalton 2
Tyleak Scales 2
Thomas Stowe 2
Rockingham County
Jonathan Compton 24
Adam Stallings 22
Bryson Barnes 12
Bryson Patterson 5
Mason McDow 4
Jacob Coble 3
Zach Hamlet 3
Colby Doss 2
Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach Randy Epling
