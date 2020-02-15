Game Report on Morehead-Rockingham County Boys Basketball:Morehead 96, Rockingham County 75(Lampkin, Chandler, Allen and Byrd with “The Word” for Morehead Panthers)

Morehead 96, Rockingham County 75

1st Quarter– Shytiek Lampkins (MHS) scored 16 points. Morehead. 30-3

2nd Quarter– Rockingham outscored Morehead 25-18. Jonathan Compton had 13 for RCHS and Adam Stallings added 8. Kenyan Allen had 6 for Morehead.

3rd Quarter– Javen Chandler had 9 for Morehead. Stallings had 8 and Compton had 6 for RCHS

4th Quarter– Rockingham scores 31 points. Bryson Barnes had 12 points for RCHS. RCHS had five 3-pointers in the period

Morehead 30 18 27 21 96 Rockingham 3 25 16 31 75

Morehead

Shytiek Lampkin 23

Javen Chandler 19

Kenyan Allen 12

Blake Byrd 10

Aaron Carelock 8

Jordan Sharpe 6

Jarret Stewart 5

Hayden Friese 4

Lucas Lynn 3

Dominique Dalton 2

Tyleak Scales 2

Thomas Stowe 2

Rockingham County

Jonathan Compton 24

Adam Stallings 22

Bryson Barnes 12

Bryson Patterson 5

Mason McDow 4

Jacob Coble 3

Zach Hamlet 3

Colby Doss 2

Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach Randy Epling