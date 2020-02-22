College Tennis Final: Women’s Guilford 6, Ferrum 3 / Men Guilford 7, Ferrum 2
FERRUM, Va. – The Guilford College women’s tennis team improved to 1-2 on the season with a 6-3 victory over Ferrum College Friday afternoon.
Guilford went up 3-0 with a sweep of doubles play. Madyson Schreiber and Delaney Taylor defeated Autum Murray-Burns and Chelsea Zizzi, 8-2. The duos of Hannah Pardue and Hannah Arnett and Abby Boohar and Megan Kimpel both won their doubles matches by scores of 8-4.
Schreiber, Pardue, and Boohar all picked up wins in singles action. In first singles, Schreiber defeated Murray-Burns 6-1, 6-0, while Pardue beat Zizzi, 6-3, 6-1, in second singles. Boohar earned an 8-3 win over Nikeyra Lee in the fifth singles slot.
Coach Kim Kleimeier’s Quakers return to the courts tomorrow (2/22) for a 1 p.m. match against Mary Baldwin University.
The Guilford College men’s tennis team opened the season with a 7-2 win at Ferrum College Friday afternoon.
The Quakers swept doubles play to take a 3-0 lead. Mason Robb and Jay Montague defeated Jose Villacis and Leo Galpin, 8-3. Joe Horne and Drake Schreiber took down Riley Kern and David Bishop, 8-1. The third doubles spot was highly contested but the duo of Dominik Pocrnja and Tim Thompson came out victorious over Jacob Glass and Patrick Marsh by a score of 8-7 (7-4).
In singles action, Robb, Horne, Montague and Drew Clark all recorded wins. Robb posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Villacis, while Honre defeated Galpin 6-2, 6-3 and Montague beat Kern 6-1 (retired). Rounding out the win column was Clark in the fifth singles spot as he bested Glass, 8-5.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host Mary Baldwin tomorrow (2/23) at 2 p.m.
