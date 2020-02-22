Elon Track & Field: Zee Earns Second ECAC Qualifying Mark at Virginia Tech Challenge

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Junior Alyssa Zee of the Elon University women’s track and field team earned a second qualifying mark for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships as the Phoenix competed at the Virginia Tech Challenge on Friday, Feb. 21.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Zee clinched a berth for the ECACs in her second event of the season in the 200-meters. The Ashland, Mass., native clocked a time of 25.04 in the race and finished fifth overall in the race. Jordan Haywood was seventh with a time of 25.07.

In the women’s weight throw, Skylar Barthelmes was the runner-up in the event with her throw of 17.41m. Lauryn Carlton set a new personal-record in the event with her toss of 16.69 – the second-best mark in school history – and was fourth overall while Charlotte Bradsher was fifth at her toss of 16.19m.

Zee also nearly matched her personal-record in the 60-meters with her prelim time of 7.78. She would finish the event seventh with a time of 7.85 in the finals. Haywood qualified for the finals in the 60-meter hurdles with her prelim time of 9.10 and was eighth overall at her time of 9.21.

Zee was the top finisher for Elon in the long jump, leaping a mark of 5.53m and finishing seventh overall. Elyse King was 10th at 5.26m.

At the JDL DMR Invitational, Grace Dellapa was the only runner for the women’s track team competing for the Phoenix in the 5,000-meters. She finished third overall with a time of 19:10.05.

On Deck

The Phoenix concludes its indoor season tomorrow, Feb. 22, at the Virginia Tech Challenge and also at the JDL DMR Invitational.