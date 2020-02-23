Elon Men’s Tennis Phoenix Falls to Campbell, 4-3

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team came up short against Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 22, 4-3.

“I felt we played better today,” said head Coach Michael Leonard. “I thought one dubs came out super aggressive to get the win. It was good to see the dubs come up with the win to get the point. In singles, the bottom of our lineup was strong. We just have to get more consistent throughout our lineup.”

HIGHLIGHTS

In singles, Camilo Ponce took home a 6-3, 6-4 victory, while Sam Dively came out with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win.

In doubles, Elon took two of the three matches, including a 6-3 victory from Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos and a 7-6 win from Chung-Han Tsai and Dino Bonetta.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when it hosts North Carolina A&T at 3:30 p.m.

RESULTS

Singles

1. Raphael Calzi (CAM) def. Kyle Frankel (ELON) 6-1, 6-3

2. Bastien Huon (CAM) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-1, 6-2

3. Ondrej Labik (CAM) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Robin Angles (CAM) 6-3, 6-4

5. Sam Dively (ELON) def. Gustavs Lukstins (CAM) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

6. Noe Macquart (CAM) def. Dino Bonetta (ELON) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

Doubles

1. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Raphael Calzi / Gustavs Lukstins (CAM) 6-3

2. Bastien Huon / Ondrej Labik (CAM) def. Camilo Ponce / Sam Dively (ELON) 6-2

3. Chung-Han Tsai / Dino Bonetta (ELON) def. Noe Macquart / Robin Angles (CAM) 7-6