Middle School Basketball on the move with Boys Semifinals Today and Girls Conference Championship Games coming up on Friday:Conference “Tournament Time” for GCS
Guilford County Schools Middle School Basketball
**********Final Scores from Wednesday’s girls Tournament Semifinal games….**********
at Western Guilford Middle School with the Central 7 Tournament:
Kiser girls 35, Western Guilford Middle 23
Swann girls 39, Eastern Guilford 24
**********#3 Swann girls vs. #1 Kiser girls for the Central 7 Conference Tournament Title, on Friday at 5pm, at Western Guilford Middle School gym…..
Swann(8-3)/Kiser(11-1)**********(for the Central 7 Championship)
Big 7 Conference Tournament at Northwest Guilford High School:
Southeast girls 31, Northern Guilford 24
Northwest girls 40, beat Southwest 17
**********#2 Northwest Guilford girls(12-1) vs. #5 Southeast Guilford girls(6-7) on Friday at 5pm, at Northwest Guilford Middle School…(for the Big 7 Championship)*********
Cross County 7 Conference Tournament…at Allen Jay Prep
The Academy @ Lincoln girls 32, Allen Jay Prep 29
Southern Guilford girls 33, Hairston 16
**********#2 Southern Guilford(11-2) vs. #4 The Academy @ Lincoln(9-5) on Friday at 5pm, at Allen Jay Prep for the CC7 Championship…**********
**********++++++++++Today/Thursday as the Tourneys continue…..+++++++++*************
Central 7 Conference Tournament…at Western Guilford Middle School
**********Boys**********
#1 Swann Middle boys(10-0) vs. #5 Jackson(4-9) at Western Guilford Middle School 5pm…
#6 Eastern Guilford boys(3-8) vs. #2 Northeast Guilford(11-2) at Western Guilford Middle School 6:30pm…
Big 7 Conference Tournament…at Northwest Guilford Middle School
**********Boys**********
#1 Mendenhall Middle(9-2) vs. #4 Northern Guilford(7-5) at the Northwest Guilford Middle School 5pm
#2 Northwest Guilford(7-5) vs. #3 Southwest Guilford(7-5) at the Northwest Guilford Middle School 6:30pm
Cross County 7 Conference Tournament…at Allen Jay Prep
**********Boys**********
#1 Allen Jay Prep(10-1) vs. #5 Ferndale(3-8) 5pm
#2 Southern Guilford(10-2) vs. #3 The Academy @ Lincoln(10-3) 6:30pm
Big 7 Conference Tournament…Southwest, Northern, Jamestown, Northwest, Southeast, Kernodle, Mendenhall
Central 7 Conference Tournament…Swann, Kiser, Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Jackson, Allen, Western Guilford
Cross-County 7 Conference Tournament with Southern Guilford, Allen Jay Prep, Ferndale, Penn-Griffin, Welborn, Hairston, The Academy @ Lincoln….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.