Middle School Basketball on the move with Boys Semifinals Today and Girls Conference Championship Games coming up on Friday:Conference “Tournament Time” for GCS

Guilford County Schools Middle School Basketball

**********Final Scores from Wednesday’s girls Tournament Semifinal games….**********

at Western Guilford Middle School with the Central 7 Tournament:

Kiser girls 35, Western Guilford Middle 23

Swann girls 39, Eastern Guilford 24

**********#3 Swann girls vs. #1 Kiser girls for the Central 7 Conference Tournament Title, on Friday at 5pm, at Western Guilford Middle School gym…..

Swann(8-3)/Kiser(11-1)**********(for the Central 7 Championship)

Big 7 Conference Tournament at Northwest Guilford High School:

Southeast girls 31, Northern Guilford 24

Northwest girls 40, beat Southwest 17

**********#2 Northwest Guilford girls(12-1) vs. #5 Southeast Guilford girls(6-7) on Friday at 5pm, at Northwest Guilford Middle School…(for the Big 7 Championship)*********

Cross County 7 Conference Tournament…at Allen Jay Prep

The Academy @ Lincoln girls 32, Allen Jay Prep 29

Southern Guilford girls 33, Hairston 16

**********#2 Southern Guilford(11-2) vs. #4 The Academy @ Lincoln(9-5) on Friday at 5pm, at Allen Jay Prep for the CC7 Championship…**********

**********++++++++++Today/Thursday as the Tourneys continue…..+++++++++*************

Central 7 Conference Tournament…at Western Guilford Middle School

**********Boys**********

#1 Swann Middle boys(10-0) vs. #5 Jackson(4-9) at Western Guilford Middle School 5pm…

#6 Eastern Guilford boys(3-8) vs. #2 Northeast Guilford(11-2) at Western Guilford Middle School 6:30pm…

Big 7 Conference Tournament…at Northwest Guilford Middle School

**********Boys**********

#1 Mendenhall Middle(9-2) vs. #4 Northern Guilford(7-5) at the Northwest Guilford Middle School 5pm

#2 Northwest Guilford(7-5) vs. #3 Southwest Guilford(7-5) at the Northwest Guilford Middle School 6:30pm

Cross County 7 Conference Tournament…at Allen Jay Prep

**********Boys**********

#1 Allen Jay Prep(10-1) vs. #5 Ferndale(3-8) 5pm

#2 Southern Guilford(10-2) vs. #3 The Academy @ Lincoln(10-3) 6:30pm

Big 7 Conference Tournament…Southwest, Northern, Jamestown, Northwest, Southeast, Kernodle, Mendenhall

Central 7 Conference Tournament…Swann, Kiser, Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Jackson, Allen, Western Guilford

Cross-County 7 Conference Tournament with Southern Guilford, Allen Jay Prep, Ferndale, Penn-Griffin, Welborn, Hairston, The Academy @ Lincoln….