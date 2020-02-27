Round Two of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs for Tonight with 13 Guilford County teams in:7 Teams at home, and 6 hitting the road

**********Round Two NCHSAA Basketball Playoff Games coming up TONIGHT**********

Here is a look at the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs for Round Two this week…We have 13 teams from Guilford County left going for a State Title….

With 13 teams still in the hunt, here’s hoping we can go at least (7-6) as a county tonight…..

4-A Boys West

#18 Page(16-11) at #2 Charlotte Olympic(19-6) 7pm

#14 West Charlotte(16-10) at #3 Northwest Guilford(22-4) 7:30pm

#9 Grimsley(17-7) at #8 Hickory Ridge(21-5) 7pm

3-A Boys West

#19 Dudley(17-9) at #3 Morganton Freedom(25-1) 7:30pm

#25 Jay M. Robinson(13-13) at #9 Smith(19-7) 6:30pm

3-A Boys East

#12 South Johnston(22-4) at #5 Eastern Guilford(21-6) 7pm

4-A Girls West

#9 South Mecklenburg(19-5) at #8 Ragsdale(21-4) 6pm

#14 Huntersville Hopewell(17-10) at #4 Northwest Guilford(23-3) 6pm

3-A Girls West

#11 Hickory(20-6) at #6 Dudley(20-7) 6pm

#12 Northern Guilford(21-6) at #5 Enka(22-4) 6pm

#15 Mount Tabor(15-11) at #2 Southeast Guilford(26-1) 7pm

#23 Southwest Guilford(19-9) at #7 Central Cabarrus(22-5) 7pm

2-A Girls East

#10 High Point Andrews(22-3) at #7 North Carolina School of Math and Science(23-5)…NCSMS Unicorns…Have not seen this one before(Unicorns), Game set for 7pm

1A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 North Edgecombe (24-2) vs. #16 Research Triangle (18-7)

#8 Princeton (20-4) vs. #24 Warren County (11-13)

#5 Granville Central (20-7) vs. #12 Weldon (17-6)

#4 West Columbus (21-4) vs. #13 Chatham Central (22-6)

#3 East Carteret (21-3) vs. #19 Wilson Prep (18-7)

#6 Henderson Collegiate (22-10) vs. #11 Pender (20-7)

#7 Pamlico County (18-7) vs. #10 Washington County (22-2)

#2 John A. Holmes (26-1) vs. #15 Riverside-Martin (17-9)

West

#1 Lincoln Charter (25-2) vs. #16 Union Academy (19-8)

#8 Mitchell (10-12) vs. #24 Community School of Davidson (14-12)

#5 Hayesville (24-3) vs. #12 Pine Lake Prep (18-9)

#4 Chatham Charter (29-1) vs. #13 Cherokee (18-9)

#3 Mountain Island Charter (21-5) vs. #19 Queens Grant (19-10)

#6 Starmount (20-7) vs. #22 Cherryville (17-10)

#7 North Rowan (21-7)vs. #23 North Stokes (16-10)

#2 Winston-Salem Prep (18-8) vs. #15 East Surry (18-6)

1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Pamlico County (25-1) vs. #17 Uwharrie Charter (18-9)

#9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4) vs. #25 River Mill Academy (15-11)

#5 Chatham Charter (26-3) vs. #21 Tarboro (15-12)

#4 John A. Holmes (21-6) vs. #13 Perquimans (18-7)

#3 Weldon (23-1) vs. #19 Southside (18-8)

#6 Princeton (20-3) vs. #22 Chatham Central (15-12)

#7 Granville Central (14-13) vs. #10 Riverside-Martin (20-6)

#2 Vance Charter (26-1) vs. #15 Neuse Charter (17-5)

West

#1 Murphy (26-0) vs. #16 Union Academy (18-8)

#8 Lincoln Charter (21-5) vs. #9 Cherokee (17-9)

#5 Gray Stone Day (24-1) vs. #21 Hiwassee Dam (10-16)

#4 East Surry (18-5) vs. #13 Robbinsville (22-6)

#3 Mitchell (20-5) vs. #14 Mount Airy (15-11)

#6 Community School of Davidson (24-4) vs. #11 North Rowan (20-8)

#7 Highlands (16-11) vs. #10 Langtree Charter (26-4)

#2 Alleghany (25-3) vs. #15 Hayesville (16-12)

2A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 South Granville (27-0) vs. #16 Carrboro (16-10)

#8 Goldsboro (20-4) vs. #9 First Flight (19-8)

#5 Randleman (19-4) vs. #12 Hertford County (22-5)

#4 Reidsville (24-2) vs. #13 Whiteville (16-6)

#3 Farmville Central (25-2) vs. #14 Washington (18-8)

#22 Ledford (16-11) vs. #27 Currituck County (14-11)

#7 St. Pauls (22-5) vs. #10 Dixon (20-7)

#2 Kinston (24-3) vs. #18 Clinton (13-10)

West

#1 Forest Hills (26-0) vs. #17 Salisbury (17-9)

#8 Lake Norman Charter (21-6) vs. #24 Franklin (17-9)

#5 Mountain Heritage (24-1) vs. #21 North Lincoln (17-8)

#4 Hibriten (24-3) vs. #13 Lexington (21-5)

#3 Shelby (22-3) vs. #19 Patton (20-7)

#6 North Davidson (24-4) vs. #11 Atkins (21-6)

#7 Hendersonville (22-5) vs. #10 East Lincoln (24-4)

#2 West Stokes (23-4) vs. #18 North Forsyth (20-7)

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Farmville Central (21-3) vs. #16 East Bladen (22-4)

#9 East Duplin (19-4) vs. #25 Wheatmore (13-13)

#5 St. Pauls (26-0) vs. #21 North Pitt (15-12)

#4 Bertie (20-3) vs. #13 North Lenoir (21-5)

#3 Kinston (24-3) vs. #19 Bunn (14-10)

#6 Croatan (24-2) vs. #11 Beddingfield (18-7)

#7 NC School of Science & Math (23-5) vs. #10 T.W. Andrews (22-3)

#2 Randleman (22-2) vs. #15 Hertford County (18-8)

West

#1 Salisbury (26-1) vs. #17 Wilkes Central (19-6)

#8 Ashe County (20-6) vs. #9 Forest Hills (18-7)

#5 Mountain Heritage (20-6) vs. #12 Brevard (18-6)

#4 Forbush (26-2) vs. #20 Patton (16-10)

#3 Newton-Conover (25-2) vs. #14 Bandys (20-6)

#6 Shelby (22-1) vs. #11 West Stokes (23-4)

#7 Franklin (20-6) vs. #10 Bunker Hill (21-7)

#2 East Burke (25-3) vs. #18 West Wilkes (19-6)

3A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Westover (26-0) vs. #17 Western Alamance (20-6)

#8 Hunt (17-8) vs. #24 Rocky Mount (13-11)

#5 Eastern Guilford (21-6) vs. #12 South Johnston (22-4)

#4 Clayton (24-2) vs. #13 Northern Nash (22-5)

#3 Northwood (24-2) vs. #19 Terry Sanford (17-6)

#6 West Carteret (21-4) vs. #11 Cape Fear (18-5)

#7 J.H. Rose (23-3) vs. #10 Southern Durham (20-5)

#2 New Hanover (22-5) vs. #15 Eastern Wayne (15-11)

West

#1 Mount Tabor (24-3) vs. #17 Tuscola (17-10)

#9 Ben L. Smith (19-7) vs. #25 Jay M. Robinson (13-13)

#5 Hunter Huss (23-4) vs. #12 A.L. Brown (18-8)

#4 Charlotte Catholic (23-3) vs. #20 Central Cabarrus (17-9)

#3 Freedom (25-1) vs. #19 Dudley (17-9)

#11 Hickory (21-5) vs. #27 Monroe (14-12)

#7 Statesville (19-6) vs. #10 Weddington (20-7)

#2 Cox Mill (24-3) vs. #18 Parkland (22-4)

3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 D.H. Conley (26-0) vs. #17 Western Alamance (20-7)

#9 Southern Durham (20-6) vs. #25 Southern Nash (10-12)

#5 Jacksonville (21-3) vs. #12 Westover (21-6)

#4 Eastern Alamance (23-4) vs. #13 White Oak (18-5)

#3 E.E. Smith (27-1) vs. #19 Chapel Hill (16-9)

#6 Northwood (21-5) vs. #22 Person (16-8)

#7 Clayton (21-4) vs. #10 Hunt (18-7)

#2 Rocky Mount (22-4) vs. #18 Walter M. Williams (16-10)

West

#1 Freedom (26-0) vs. #17 Cox Mill (15-12)

#8 Ashbrook (21-4) vs. #9 Charlotte Catholic (21-5)

#5 Enka (22-4) vs. #12 Northern Guilford (21-6)

#4 Carson (24-3) vs. #13 Asheville (22-4)

#3 Cuthbertson (26-2) vs. #19 Watauga (18-8)

#6 Dudley (20-7) vs. #11 Hickory (20-6)

#7 Central Cabarrus (22-5) vs. #23 Southwest Guilford (19-9)

#2 Southeast Guilford (26-1) vs. #15 Mount Tabor (15-11)

4A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Garner (21-5) vs. #16 Green Hope (18-9)

#8 Apex Friendship (23-4) vs. #9 Lumberton (22-5)

#5 Hillside (19-5) vs. #12 Middle Creek (20-7)

#4 Hoggard (21-6) vs. #13 Laney (18-8)

#3 Pinecrest (24-3) vs. #14 Riverside-Durham (20-8)

#6 Heritage (14-9) vs. #11 Rolesville (17-7)

#7 Millbrook (22-3) vs. #10 Panther Creek (22-6)

#2 Leesville Road (19-7) vs. #15 Wakefield (17-9)

West

#1 North Mecklenburg (26-1) vs. #17 South Mecklenburg (13-11)

#8 Hickory Ridge (21-5) vs. #9 Grimsley (17-7)

#5 R.J. Reynolds (16-9) vs. #12 Hough (18-9)

#4 Independence (20-7) vs. #13 Richmond (20-8)

#3 Northwest Guilford (22-4) vs, #14 West Charlotte (16-10)

#6 Ardrey Kell (21-6) vs. #11 Harding University (18-8)

#7 Zebulon B. Vance (21-6) vs. #10 Glenn (16-11)

#2 Olympic (19-6) vs. #18 Page (16-11)

4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Southeast Raleigh (23-1) vs. #16 Leesville Road (17-8)

#8 South View (13-11) vs. #9 Jordan (22-4)

#5 Ashley (23-4) vs. #12 Knightdale (19-7)

#4 Hillside (20-6) vs. #13 Laney (22-5)

#3 Holly Springs (18-7) vs. #14 Seventy-First (19-8)

#6 Jack Britt (24-3) vs. #11 Apex Friendship (22-2)

#7 South Central (19-8) vs. #10 Millbrook (21-6)

#2 Wakefield (21-3) vs. #15 Garner (20-7)

West

#1 Mallard Creek (24-2) vs. #16 Independence (21-7)

#8 Ragsdale (21-4) vs. #9 South Mecklenburg (19-5)

#5 Myers Park (19-8) vs. #12 North Mecklenburg (19-7)

#4 Northwest Guilford (23-3) vs. #13 Hopewell (17-10)

#3 Providence (23-2) vs. #19 Hickory Ridge (17-11)

#6 McDowell (12-12) vs. #11 East Forsyth (17-10)

#7 Zebulon B. Vance (22-5) vs. #10 Butler (19-9)

#2 Glenn (23-1) vs. #15 Lake Norman (16-9)