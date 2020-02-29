High School Basketball Today/Saturday(2/29/2020) for our Guilford County Teams, as we get into Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs/Sectional Finals(Action on GreensboroSports Radio)

Here are the games we see coming up today for our Guilford County teams….We have 8 from Guilford County still in action, with four boys teams and four girls teams, still going for the Gold….We see three of our teams at home, and five of our teams on the road….

Grimsley and Smith boys, plus the Ragsdale girls all on the road, and going up against #1 seeded teams….Northwest Guilford boys and girls, both at home today, plus the Defending State 3-A State Champion Girls team is at home, and that would be the Southeast Guilford girls squad…The SEG girls are the highest seeded Guilford County team remaining in the playoffs, at a #2 seed…

Grimsley goes to #1 seeded North Mecklenburg at (27-1) and North Meck is probably not thinking about it, but I still remember a few years back, when North Meck brought their highly ranked team to Greensboro, and the Page Pirates sent them packing, with a decisive loss….Ragsdale girls traveling to Mallard Creek to face the #1 seeded Mavericks and Mallard Creek brought a very tough girls team to town about 3 years ago, and the Northwest Guilford girls sent them away empty-handed….

Grimsley boys and Ragsdale girls facing those fierce #1 seeds on the 4-A level and the Smith boys going to face fellow Piedmont Triad 3-A foe Mount Tabor, over in Winston-Salem tonight….Mount Tabor is (2-0) vs. Smith this season, with the Mt. Tabor Spartans defeating Smith at MT, 74-55; and Smith nearly turned the tables on MT, at Smith, whereas the Eagles fell to the Spartans in Greensboro, 45-43…I spoke to Smith Golden Eagles’ assistant coach Clarence Waddell last night, and he said he really feels like Smith can beat Mount Tabor at Tabor, and he knows his team is very confident, going into this game….Seniors Nick McMullen, Silas Mason, Khalid Hinds, and Jordan Williams must come up BIG in this game for Smith…Tabor took Hinds and Mason out of the game at Smith…

If the Eastern Guilford boys win tonight at Clayton, there is a good chance that they will be seeing #1 3-A East boys seed Westover(27-0), from Fayetteville, on Tuesday night in a road game, at Fayetteville….Kadyn Dawkins with 40 points for the EG Wildcats, in their win at EG, back on Thursday…..

The Northwest Guilford boys and girls have that home court advantage and that should prove large for them today…If the NWG girls and Ragsdale girls both win today, we could see them facing off again, next Tuesday, as a #4 NWG vs. a #8 Ragsdale, and the game would be at NWG….NWG seniors Reagan Kargo, Thalia Carter, Megan Harkey and Hannah Baker, all looking for the extra effort at home today…NWG boys loaded with true seniors in Reiber, Hampton, Boulton, Thomas, Humphrey, Carson and Marsh, and by my count, that’s seven seniors, and they want to all got out as Winners…

SEG girls at home facing #7 Central Cabarrus(23-5) and by all indications, this Central Cabarrus team is very quick and very athletic….Central Cabarrus led into Forest Oakes and SEG Falcon Country today. by seniors Ja-El Miller at 15.0 ppg and Aniyah Tate, at 13.0 ppg and 9 rebounds per game….Central Cabarrus averaging 58.5 ppg in the playoffs and SEG is averaging 75.0 ppg, through two playoff contests…How do you beat a quick team??? Well you can try an slow them down, but then again, you can always just go ahead and out-quick them…The SEG Falcons can fly, and they have been known to fly very “high” over the past two seasons, and today should be no exception…SEG with Kennedi Simmons and Raven Preston, setting that tempo at a high pace, should get help the Falcons get their wings underneath them, early in the game…Sophomore point guard Sydney Roberts has become a very stable guard out front for the Falcons, and with Roberts, replacing her sister Kristen at the point, SEG has lost no beats this season…Roberts can run it and with Shunte Bethea playing not a true post, but very good post-area defense and with Jessica Hopkins stepping down and helping out being a rim-protector, SEG is not hurting inside, and Raven Preston, might just be the Falcons best rebounder….Bell, Redd and Harris give SEG a good bench, with quality depth….

We will be at SEG today, with GreensboroSports Radio….Game time at 4pm, and pregame rolling on GreensboroSports Radio at 1:50pm…

High Point Andrews girls at Randleman tonight at 6pm, and during the season, it was Randleman over Andrews at Andrews, 45-43…At Randleman, and still in the regular season, it was Randleman over Andrews, 57-52…But the Andrews girls were able to get Randleman, again in Randleman, one week ago in the PAC 7 Conference Tournament finals…Last Saturday, HP Andrews 51, Randleman 48….10 points separating the two teams over the three games this season….Can today get any tighter, YES!!!!! Or, this game might take on a whole new persona and go haywire….That is what makes matchups like this one so intriguing…..

Here is the full look at today’s local Guilford County games….

Boys 4-A West

#9 Grimsley(18-7) at #1 North Mecklenburg(27-1) 7pm…Grimsley game time was changed to 7pm, per Twitter…

#6 Ardrey Kell(22-6) at #6 Northwest Guilford(23-4) 3:30pm

3-A Boys West

#9 Ben L. Smith(20-7) at #1 Mount Tabor(25-3) 7pm

3-A Boys East

#5 Eastern Guilford(22-6) at #4 Clayton(25-2) 7pm

Girls 4-A West

#8 Ragsdale(22-4) at #1 Mallard Creek(25-2) 2pm

#12 North Mecklenburg(20-7) at #4 Northwest Guilford(24-3) 2pm

Girls 3-A West

#7 Central Cabarrus(23-5) at #2 Southeast Guilford(27-1) 4pm (on GreensboroSports Radio starting at 3:50pm)

Girls 2-A East

#10 High Point Andrews(23-3) at #2 Randleman(23-2) 6pm