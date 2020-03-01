Seventh-Seeded Elon MBB to Tip 2020 CAA Tournament Run Saturday, March 7

ELON, N.C. – With the regular season coming to a close Saturday, Feb. 29, Elon University men’s basketball now shifts its focus to the CAA Tournament beginning next Saturday, March 7, in Washington, D.C. Elon enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 James Madison on opening night. The Phoenix’s matchup with the Dukes will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on FloSports.

With a win Saturday night against the Dukes, Elon would move on to face No. 2 seed William & Mary in the quarterfinal round on Sunday, March 8, at 6 p.m.

Ticket books, which provide admission to all games of the tournament, can be purchased now for as little as $125. Individual session tickets are also available, with tickets for each of the five sessions beginning at prices as low as $10. Fans can purchase tickets through the Elon Ticket Office by calling (336) 278-6750, or by visiting the ticket office at Schar Center.

The 2019-20 CAA Tournament will be hosted at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the new state-of-the-art home to the WNBA champion Washington Mystics and official practice facility for the Washington Wizards, from March 7-10.

Fans are reminded to attend the pregame social hosted by the Phoenix Club prior to each game Elon plays in the tournament. The social will be held at the Gordon Biersch Brewery – Navy Yard which is just a short drive away from the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Admission to the social is free, and will include food and drinks. Please continue to check elonphoenix.com for further details.

Elon finished the 2019-20 regular season Saturday with an overall record of 11-20, including an 7-11 record in conference play. The Phoenix has played its best basketball of the season heading into the tournament, winning five of its last eight games to round out the year.

For a full look at the final 2019-20 CAA standings and for a tournament central page, visit CAASports.com.

2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Opening Round – Saturday, March 7 (all times Eastern)

Game 1: #8 Drexel vs. #9 UNCW – 4 p.m. (FloSports)

Game 2: #7 Elon vs. #10 JMU – 6:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Quarterfinals – Sunday, March 8

Game 3: #1 Hofstra vs. Game 1 winner – Noon (FloSports)

Game 4: #4 Charleston/Towson vs. #5 Delaware – 2:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Game 5: #2 William & Mary vs. Game 2 winner – 6 p.m. (FloSports)

Game 6: #3 Towson/Charleston vs. #6 Northeastern – 8:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Semifinals – Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Championship – Tuesday, March 10

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)