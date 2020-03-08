Elon Men’s Tennis Tops Richmond, 5-2

ELON, N.C.-The Elon University men’s tennis team recorded a 5-2 victory against Richmond at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, March 7.

“We came out again strong in doubles, which was good to see,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “Kyle and Han got us on the board quickly in singles. The highlight was watching Dino come through with the win at 5 singles.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon won the doubles point after a pair of 6-3 wins. Camilo Ponce and Sam Dively defeated Campbell Erwin and Klein Evans in No. 2 doubles prior to Chung-Han Tsai and Dino Bonetta coming out on top against Alex Wernink and John Walsh in No. 3 doubles. Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos were trailing 4-3 when the Phoenix clinched the point. Their match went unfinished.

In singles, Frankel, Ponce, Tsai, and Bonetta all picked up wins to secure the match for the Phoenix.

UP NEXT

Elon will return to action on Tuesday, March 10 when it hosts Navy at 3 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Josh Keitelman/ Matt Fernandez (UR) vs. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON), 4-3 unfinished

2. Camilo Ponce / Sam Dively (ELON) def. Campbell Erwin / Klein Evans (UR) 6-3

3. Chung-Han Tsai / Dino Bonetta (ELON) def. Alex Wernink / John Walsh (UR) 6-3

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Matt Fernandez (UR) 6-2, 6-1

2. Klein Evans (UR) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-4, 6-4

3. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Campbell Erwin (UR) 6-4, 6-4

4. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. George Lovitt (UR) 6-2, 6-2

5. Dino Bonetta (ELON) def. Ricky Bell (UR) 7-5, 5-7, 10-2

6. Ricky Bell (UR) def. Sam Dively (ELON) 6-2, 6-0