Elon WLAX Phoenix Falls to Delaware in Overtime, 12-11

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s lacrosse team recorded a 12-11 overtime loss to Delaware in its conference opener on Saturday, March 7.

BOX SCORE

THE RUNDOWN

After Delaware had a 3-1 lead, the Phoenix answered with a 4-0 run to take a two-goal advantage (5-3) with 4:38 remaining in the half. As time ran out, both teams tacked on a pair of goals to make the score 7-5 going into halftime.

Elon took its largest lead of the day (4) thanks to goals from Cate Mackel and Cassidy Creighton less than two minutes into the second half (9-5). The Blue Hens then added two more goals of their own, but the Phoenix scored two of the next three to make the score 11-8 with 13:03 left in regulation. However, Elon went scoreless the rest of the way as Delaware fought back to eventually get the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Blair Kessler, Hannah McCarthy, Mae McGlynn, and Mackel all scored two goals for the Phoenix while Meredith Curtin, Summer Larese, and Creighton rounded out the scoring with one apiece. McCarthy also tallied four assists to finish the day with a game-best six points in addition to Creighton leading the team in draw controls (4) and Quinn Daly picking up a team-best four ground balls. Between the pipes, Allie Cerrone posted a career-high 15 saves.

Delaware’s Christine Long, Mia DeRuggiero, and Claire D’Antonio all recorded hat tricks with three goals each. On defense, Madison Hranicka and Julia Dambly tied for the game high in caused turnovers (3).

UP NEXT

Elon will next travel to Durham for a matchup against Duke on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m.