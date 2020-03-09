Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/9/2020)

Go to www.carolinaacceleration.com to get into/to get info on their workout programs…

Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today:

Baseball

Dudley(2-2) at High Point Christian Academy(4-0) 4:30pm

Forsyth Country Day(1-3) at Greensboro Day School(2-2) 4:30pm

North Carolina Leadership Academy(1-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(1-0) 5pm…Game at Ed Price Field(High Point Athletic Complex)… Cornerstone Charter Academy defeated Eno River Academy 20-0 last Friday in Chapel Hill…..

Walkertown(2-1) at Northwest Guilford)1-2) 5:30pm

Vandalia Christian School(0-1) at Caldwell Academy(0-1) 6pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(3-0) at Charlotte Christian(4-0) 6pm

Western Alamance(1-2) at Northeast Guilford(1-1) 7pm

Glenn(3-0) at WS Atkins(2-1) 7pm

That’s the baseball for today and we are now checking on any Softball games that might be going on today….

Softball Today:

High Point Central at Wesleyan Christian Academy 4:30pm

Southern Guilford at Cornerstone Academy 5pm

West Wilkes at Western Guilford 5pm

WS Parkland at High Point Andrews 5:30pm

Page(3-0) at Eastern Guilford 6pm

Mount Tabor at Grimsley(2-0) 6pm