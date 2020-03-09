Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/9/2020)
Go to www.carolinaacceleration.com to get into/to get info on their workout programs…
Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today:
Baseball
Dudley(2-2) at High Point Christian Academy(4-0) 4:30pm
Forsyth Country Day(1-3) at Greensboro Day School(2-2) 4:30pm
North Carolina Leadership Academy(1-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(1-0) 5pm…Game at Ed Price Field(High Point Athletic Complex)… Cornerstone Charter Academy defeated Eno River Academy 20-0 last Friday in Chapel Hill…..
Walkertown(2-1) at Northwest Guilford)1-2) 5:30pm
Vandalia Christian School(0-1) at Caldwell Academy(0-1) 6pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(3-0) at Charlotte Christian(4-0) 6pm
Western Alamance(1-2) at Northeast Guilford(1-1) 7pm
Glenn(3-0) at WS Atkins(2-1) 7pm
That’s the baseball for today and we are now checking on any Softball games that might be going on today….
Softball Today:
High Point Central at Wesleyan Christian Academy 4:30pm
Southern Guilford at Cornerstone Academy 5pm
West Wilkes at Western Guilford 5pm
WS Parkland at High Point Andrews 5:30pm
Page(3-0) at Eastern Guilford 6pm
Mount Tabor at Grimsley(2-0) 6pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.