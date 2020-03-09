Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (3/9-3/14/2020):Baseball vs. Walkertown Today/Monday and the entire week packed with Golf, Tennis, Lacrosse, Softball, Soccer, and more Baseball
Monday, March 09
3:30 PM Boys Varsity Golf Western Alamance High School Away
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Grimsley High School Away
5:30 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Walkertown High School Home
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Walkertown High School Away
5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse Reynolds High School Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Reynolds High School Away
Tuesday, March 10
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Reagan High School Home
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Reagan High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Home
Wednesday, March 11
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Northern Guilford High School Away
4:45 PM Girls Middle School Softball Guilford Middle School Home
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Bunker Hill High School Away
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Ardrey Kell High School Away
5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball East Forsyth High School Home
6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball East Forsyth High School Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Bunker Hill High School Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Ardrey Kell High School Away
Thursday, March 12
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Western Guilford High School Home
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Home
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Western Alamance High School Away
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Ravenscroft School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Northern Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse Summit School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Western Alamance High School Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Northern Guilford High School Home
Friday, March 13
No events scheduled
Saturday, March 14
12:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse Weddington High School Home
2:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Corinth Holders HS Home
2:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Weddington High School Home
3:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Page High School Away
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Corinth Holders HS Home
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Page High School Away
